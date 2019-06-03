Little Rock Open brings some top talent to state

An upgrade for professional tennis in Arkansas will be evident this week at Little Rock's Rebsamen Tennis Center.

The Little Rock Open will host players beginning today on the Association of Tennis Professional's Challenger Tour, or according to tournament director Chip Stearns, the tennis equivalent of Major League Baseball's Class AAA level, one below the top.

Little Rock Open WHEN T0day-Sunday WHERE Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock PURSE $81,000 ($10,000 to singles winner) WEBSITE LittleRockOpen.com

The singles and doubles finals are scheduled for Sunday. The singles champion will win $10,000 of the overall purse of $81,000.

"There'll be a couple of players in this tournament who will be top 20 in the world," Stearns said.

Stearns said somewhere between a third and a half of the Little Rock Open entrants would play in a professional tennis major in the next year.

One entrant, South Korea's Hyeon Chung, advanced to the Australian Open singles semifinal round in 2018, where he became the first player from his country to advance beyond the round of 16 in a tennis major. He withdrew from his semifinal match with Roger Federer because of blisters in the second set, trailing 1-6, 2-5.

"Obviously, to make it that far in a major is a huge deal," Stearns said. "

Chung reached a world ranking of 19 on May 28, 2018. He is currently ranked 159th.

"The whole Little Rock community is just over the moon about this tournament," tournament coordinator Marci Atkinson said.

The Little Rock Open is in its 40th year in Little Rock. It was heretofore a Futures Tour event, or a stop below the Challenger. Stearns said a restructuring of the ATP's tournaments led to the step up for tennis in Little Rock. Baptist Health, the Little Rock Open's lead sponsor, approved the move, Stearns said.

"Futures tournaments weren't going to be as important as they were in the past, so we had a decision to make," Stearns said. "Did want to become less important, or was it time to make the jump? Baptist decided they wanted to move forward."

"We really felt like to get sponsorship and support from the community, we were going to have to make that step up," Atkinson said. "With the upgrade, it's just more visible. The city's more involved, and it gives us more exposure, and it's really just something fun for the community to come out and do."

The former Futures Tour event overlapped the final week of racing at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. With a new schedule in early June rather than mid-April, the final two days of the upgraded Little Rock Open will overlap the first two days the United States Tennis Association Southern Closed Boys and Girls 16's Championships at Rebsamen. Stearns said the two events at the same facility will add to workload for all involved.

"It's great for Little Rock," Stearns said. "It's great for Rebsamen. It's just great for the tennis community to have a high-level tournament. With the two events, it's going to be organized chaos, but it's great because all those kids will get tickets to the finals and the semis if they can go, and it's bringing the two most important tournaments to Little Rock tennis and Arkansas tennis together."

Sports on 06/03/2019