GOLF

Ex-Hog Cappelen wins

Former Arkansas Razorback Sebastian Cappelen rallied Sunday to win the Web.com Tour's Rex Hospital Open at Raleigh, N.C., for his second tour title. Four strokes back entering the round, Cappelen bogeyed the first two holes, then played the next 16 in 9 under with an eagle and seven birdies. He shot a 7-under 65 to finish with a tournament-record 21 under at The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation. Cappelen earned $117,000 and jumped from 73rd to 10th in the season standings, with the final top 25 earning PGA Tour cards. Grayson Murray (61) and Zack Sucher (67) tied for second, three strokes back.

Sutherland wins playoff

Kevin Sutherland birdied the second hole of a playoff with Scott Parel on Sunday at Wakonda Club to win the Principal Charity Classic at Des Moines, Iowa, in the third-largest comeback in PGA Tour Champions history. Sutherland overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round, making eight back-nine birdies in a course-record 10-under 62 to match Parel at 17-under 199. Parel closed with a 70. They broke the tournament record of 15 under set by Scott McCarron three years ago. Parel bogeyed the par-5 15th and missed a 10-foot birdie try on No. 18 in regulation. They each parred the first playoff hole.

BASEBALL

Mariners trade Bruce

Former All-Star outfielder Jay Bruce has been traded to Philadelphia by the Seattle Mariners, a deal that will cost the Phillies just $2.75 million over the next 1½ seasons. As part of the trade finalized Sunday, Seattle agreed to pay the Phillies $18,567,204 next Jan. 15, offsetting most of the $21,317,204 remaining in the $39 million, three-year contract Bruce agreed to with the New York Mets in January 2018. Bruce is owed $8,317,204 this year from his $13 million salary and has a $13 million salary in 2020. The Mets remain responsible for the second $1.5 million installment of his $3 million signing bonus, a payment due next Jan. 31. Bruce, 32, is hitting .212 with 14 home runs and 28 RBI. He has struck out 53 times in 184 at-bats.

Gallo on 10-day IL

Slugger Joey Gallo has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle, the Texas Rangers announced Sunday. The team has called up Delino DeShields from Class AAA Nashville. Gallo, who is batting .276 with 17 home runs, 41 RBI and a .653 slugging percentage, sustained the injury Saturday in a 6-2 victory over Kansas City. He first noticed the injury on an outfield throw and then was replaced during a fifth-inning at-bat after wincing during a check swing. Before the injury, he had homered in consecutive games against the Royals to end a brief slump. Gallo underwent an MRI after the game, a Rangers spokesman said. Manager Chris Woodward said Sunday the prognosis is for a return in 10-14 days, most likely on the far end of that range.

Chacin moved to IL

Milwaukee has placed struggling starter Jhoulys Chacin on the injured list with a strained lower back. The Brewers made the move Sunday, two days after Chacin fell to 3-7 with a 5.78 ERA after giving up 7 runs in 2 2/3 innings in a loss to Pittsburgh. Milwaukee recalled right-handed relievers Jacob Barnes and Taylor Williams from Class AAA San Antonio to give the team some help in the bullpen. The Brewers optioned catcher Jacob Nottingham to Class AAA.

Amateur draft begins

Pitchers Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Craig Kimbrel, the last two top free agents on the market, can sign starting today without their new teams having to forfeit amateur draft picks as compensation. Both turned down $17.9 million qualifying offers in November, Keuchel from Houston and Kimbrel from the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Under baseball's labor contract, compensation is eliminated for free agents who sign starting on the day the amateur draft begins.

MOTOR SPORTS

Dixon wins Detroit GP

Five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon won the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, his first victory of the year and 45th of his career, just hours after being honored by Queen Elizabeth II. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver from New Zealand finished nearly 2 seconds in front of rookie Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi. Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud finished 17th after colliding with Patricio O'Ward and Tony Kanaan on the opening lap. Josef Newgarden, who won Saturday on Belle Isle, was able to return to the race after being knocked out of it following an accident with James Hinchcliffe and finished 19th in the 22-car field. Felix Rosenqvist spun out late in the 70-lap race, bringing out a red flag to potentially set the stage for a dramatic finish. The race resumed with four laps to go and no one could catch Dixon's Honda-powered car. Earlier in the day, Queen Elizabeth II announced Dixon was being given the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of his services to motorsport. He will receive the award at Buckingham Palace.

SOCCER

Lewis added to roster

Colorado forward Jonathan Lewis has been added to the U.S. training camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving Coach Gregg Berhalter to make eight cuts before submitting his final 23-man group on Wednesday night. Twenty-nine of the players will be in camp ahead of Wednesday's exhibition against Jamaica at Washington, D.C. Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams will miss the match and are expected to report later in June. Two players on the roster have been sidelined in recent weeks. New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long has been sidelined since injuring his left hamstring on May 8 and Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been out since hurting his right hamstring on May 15.

TENNIS

Nadal, Federer upstaged by Wawrinka’s victory

PARIS — Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer advanced into the French Open quarterfinals with identical victories but the two giants were for once upstaged on Sunday by an epic victory from another former champion, Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka and rising Stefanos Tsitsipas defied sweltering heat in the longest and classiest match of the tournament, which the 2015 champion eventually won 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 in 5 hours 9 minutes.

That was 1:14 hours longer than the combined 3:55 hours the 20-time Grand Slam champ Federer and 11-time Paris winner Nadal needed in their 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 center court wins over Leonardo Mayer and Juan Ignacio Londero, respectively.

Wawrinka, 34, won the titanic battle with the 20-year-old on the first match point when the chair umpire ruled his passing shot in.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka is finally nearing his best form again in a long comeback from 2015 knee surgery.

He now faces another intriguing quarterfinal duel with Federer whom he beat in the same round en route to the title four years ago.

In the quarterfinals, Nadal meets either seventh-seed Kei Nishikori or Benoit Paire.

The women meanwhile had a Sunday of firsts, with teenager Marketa Vondrousova and her next opponent Petra Martic in their first quarters at the majors, and Johanna Konta claiming a first last eight berth at Roland Garros to set up a date with last year’s finalist Sloane Stephens.

Vondrousova, 19, thrashed Latvian 12-seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-2,6-0andisyettodropasetin the tournament.

Martic, seeded 31st, rallied from 4-2 down in the final set to a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win over unseeded Kaia Kanepi.

Two-time grand slam semifinalist Konta meanwhile confirmed her recent return to form by ousting 23rd-seed Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4.

Seventh-seed Stephens meanwhile rallied from 3-0 down in the first set to beat 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza, 6-4, 6-3.

