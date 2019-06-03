Oklahoma knocks off Alabama to advance

Alabama celebrates the winning run over Oklahoma in the eighth inning during an NCAA college softball game in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Sunday, June 2, 2019. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE

WORLD SERIES

OKLAHOMA 7, ALABAMA 3

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Jocelyn Alo's monster two-run home run in the fifth inning helped Oklahoma defeat Alabama 7-3 on Sunday night to qualify for the championship series.

Alo's shot cleared the center field seats, the cameras and a slow-pitch fence that is 300 feet to center to give the Sooners a 4-1 lead.

Oklahoma will play UCLA in a best-of-three series starting today. Oklahoma seeks its third Women's College World Series title in four years and its fourth championship this decade. UCLA has 12 national titles, but none since 2010.

Alabama would have had to beat Oklahoma twice on Sunday to advance because Oklahoma beat the Crimson Tide on Thursday and the Sooners were unbeaten in the double-elimination format. In the first game, Alabama pinch-hitter Caroline Hardy singled to score Kloyee Anderson in the bottom of the eighth to clinch a 1-0 victory for the Crimson Tide.

In the second game, Oklahoma got its offense going early. Caleigh Clifton doubled to score Sydney Romero, then Clifton scored on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Oklahoma started Giselle "G" Juarez, but she was replaced in the second inning shortly after giving up a solo home run to Reagan Dykes.

Alo's home run gave the Sooners a cushion, but Skylar Wallace's two-run home run in the sixth cut Oklahoma's lead to 4-3.

Oklahoma's Nicole Mendes answered in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run that gave the Sooners a 6-3 edge. Grace Lyons tacked on a solo blast that made it 7-3.

In the first game, Alabama freshman Montana Fouts pitched a shutout. She threw 143 pitches and struck out five for the Crimson Tide.

UCLA 3, WASHINGTON 0 (10)

Rachel Garcia hit a three-run walk-off home run in the 10th inning and threw a shutout as UCLA beat Washington in 10 innings to reach the championship series.

Garcia, the two-time reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, threw 179 pitches and had 16 strikeouts.

No. 2 seed UCLA (54-6) will play Oklahoma in the championship series, which begins today. The Bruins are seeking their first national title since 2010.

Gabbie Plain gave up the home run for No. 3 seed Washington (52-9). The Huskies, last year's national runner up, left 12 runners on base.

