Parents get OK for brief in lawsuit

A federal appeals court has granted a petition by parents in two south Arkansas school districts to submit a "friends of the court" brief in a lawsuit over interdistrict student transfers.

Michael Gans, clerk for the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis, wrote late last week that no party in the lawsuit between the state and four south Arkansas school districts had objected to what is more formally known as an "amicus" petition within the allotted 10 days and so it is granted.

The appeals court decision allows the parents' written argument into the lawsuit. Their written argument is in support of the state of Arkansas' position in the case.

The state is challenging U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey's Jan. 17 decisions that have the effect of barring interdistrict student transfers in and out of the Lafayette County, Junction City, Hope and Camden Fairview school districts.

Attorneys for the four districts had argued to Hickey that the interdistrict transfers from their districts would result in white flight of students and hinder their compliance with their decades-old federal court-ordered desegregation plans or decrees.

The parents' amicus brief -- prepared by Chad W. Pekron of the Little Rock law firm of Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull -- requests that Hickey's orders be reversed. The parents argue that Hickey's orders decrease education opportunities for children.

"Those orders force children in the school districts at issue to remain in public schools that their parents have decided are substandard ... rather than permitting those children the same opportunities given to children throughout Arkansas to attend the public school best suited for their individual needs," Pekron wrote to the appeals court.

Pekron also argued that Hickey's orders "are far outside the scope of permissible remedies" for the circumstances and are based incorrectly on the belief that allowing interdistrict student transfers might cause the districts' schools to become racially segregated in the future.

"But the District Court's analysis gets it completely backwards, because the law is clear that any remedy imposed in the name of 'desegregation' must be designed to address existing segregative practice," he wrote.

He said the lower court order is "an impermissible interdistrict remedy in response to a purported intradistrict issue."

Further, he said that Hickey's orders are improperly premised on student race and, as such, are unconstitutional.

Pekron noted that there are more than 33,000 students in Arkansas who attend public schools in a district or charter school other than their resident district.

Of those, 17,985 attend open-enrollment charter schools that are largely clustered in central and northwest Arkansas. There are 15,152 students who attend traditional public schools in districts in which they do not reside.

Of the 231 school districts that are currently eligible to participate in interdistrict student transfers, 215 of them, 93%, have at least one student coming from outside the district, he said.

The seven parents named in the friends of the court brief are Brittany Harrison, Lance Harrison, Katelyn Williams, Chase Williams, Chasity Klutts, Sarah McCoy and Cole McCoy.

Attorneys for the four school districts -- Allen Roberts and Whitney Moore -- have said that the overwhelming majority of the transfer requests made to the four districts reflect segregative movement at a time when the districts are required to provide a desegregated education to their students.

Attorneys for the four school districts and for the black plaintiffs in the long-standing desegregation cases have received approval from the 8th Circuit for more time to prepare their written response to the state's appeal. The new deadline is June 27. A date for a hearing before the 8th Circuit has not been set.

