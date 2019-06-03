Sections
Arkansas man, 23, dies in crash in Pine Bluff; at least 17 killed in crashes on state roads in week

by Josh Snyder | Today at 9:25 a.m. 0comments

At least 17 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads in the last seven days, including a 23-year-old from Pine Bluff who was killed in a wreck in the city early Monday.

In the latest crash, Pine Bluff police said officers responding to a call about a wreck found a white car in woods just north of Market Street near Martha Mitchell Expressway.

The car’s driver, Lanarrius Hudson, was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release states.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

At least 16 other people died in the past seven days in crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.

In one crash on Wednesday, a 31-year-old man died when his vehicle left Interstate 40 in Prairie County and flipped. In Clark County on Thursday, a 75-year-old man died after his vehicle struck the passenger side of a truck on Interstate 30.

