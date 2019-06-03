Sections
PHOTO: Rare albino fawn found, rescued by trucker in California

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:26 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption An albino fawn, who was rescued by a trucker in Woodland, California is cared for at the Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Loomis, California. She will be released back into the wild in the fall, after hunting season. (Lezlie Sterling/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

LOOMIS, Calif. — A rare, all-white fawn has been found and rescued in Northern California by a truck driver who delivered the animal to a rescue center.

The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday that the small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland, near Sacramento.

Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue says the 3-week-old fawn's mother was not found.

She's not sure how the fawn happened to be in the road but says that female deer looking for food often leave fawns on their own.

Nicholas says this is the first time she has treated an albino deer during 13 years operating the rescue and rehabilitation center where volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

