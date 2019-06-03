Remains found near I-30 in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old girl reported missing in Texas

This undated photo released by the Houston Police Department shows Maleah Davis. Houston police are trying to determine what happened to the 4-year-old girl after the ex-fiance of her mother said she was taken by men who released him and his 2-year-old son after abducting them as well. An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning, May 7, 2019, for Maleah Davis. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON — Authorities say the remains found in Arkansas last week have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said Monday the remains are those of Maleah Davis.

Authorities found her remains near a freeway outside of Hope after Derion Vence, the man who had been arrested in connection with Maleah's disappearance, told a community activist he had disposed of her body there.

The institute of forensic sciences says the cause and manner of her death are not yet determined.

The remains were flown back to Houston after they were discovered Friday in a garbage bag near Interstate 30 close to Hope.

Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah's mother, had claimed Maleah was abducted last month. Vence remains jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence.