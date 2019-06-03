RV fire closes down I-49 lane in Northwest Arkansas

A camper that caught fire Monday morning briefly closed down an Interstate 49 lane leading into Fayetteville, authorities said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation noted the fire just before noon on I-49 in Greenland. It closed the northbound lane as firefighters put out the blaze.

No one was reported injured.

The Oklahoma pickup had been pulling a camper trailer that caught fire for unknown reasons, said West Fork Fire Department Capt. Travis Whisenhunt. He added that the truck was fine, but the camper was destroyed.

Crews reopened the interstate a short while later.