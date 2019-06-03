Second-half spree energizes Warriors

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (center) loses the ball under pressure from Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (right) and teammate Andre Iguodala during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Toronto. Golden State won 109-104.

TORONTO -- Klay Thompson scored 25 points before leaving with a hamstring injury, Stephen Curry had 23 and the Golden State Warriors ran off the first 18 points of the second half on their way to a 109-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night that tied the NBA Finals at 1-1.

With Kevin Durant already out and Thompson eventually joining him in the fourth quarter, the Warriors relied on a champion's heart to overcome their weary bodies.

Andre Iguodala, himself slow to get up after a hard fall in the first half, made the clinching three-pointer with 5.9 seconds left after the Raptors scored 10 consecutive points to cut it to 106-104.

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors. They had won five in a row since falling behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals.

Game 3 is Wednesday night at Golden State.

Photo by AP/FRANK GUNN

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) scored 25 points in leading the Warriors to a 109-104 vic- tory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Sports on 06/03/2019