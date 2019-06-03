Six-run 7th inning catapults Travelers

A six-run seventh inning lifted the Arkansas Travelers to a 10-3 victory over the Tulsa Drillers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Leading 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Travelers scored 6 runs on 4 hits and an error to break the game open. The Travelers opened the inning by loading the bases thanks to a single by Joseph Odom, a walk to Donnie Walton and Evan White getting hit by a pitch. Jake Fraley had an infield single to score Odom to make it 5-3. Kyle Lewis followed with a single to right to score Walton and White to make it 7-3.

Michael Boyle replaced Ryan Moseley and threw a wild pitch, moving Lewis and Fraley to second and third respectively. He threw another wild pitch when he walked Dom Thompson-Williams which allowed Fraley and Lewis to score to make it 9-3. After Mike Ahmed struck out, Jordan Cowan singled to left-center to score Thompson-Williams to make it 10-3.

Zac Grotz (2-3) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to get the victory. J.D. Martin (2-5) allowed 4 runs on 6 hits in 6 innings and took the loss.

Fraley led the Travelers by going 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI. Lewis went 2 for 4, scored 1 run and had 2 RBI.

