State sports brief

SOCCER

Rangers fall but win Moonshine Jug

Ozark FC took the second half of the Downriver Derby on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the Little Rock Rangers at Springdale Har-Ber High School.

Despite the loss, the Rangers won the Derby and Moonshine Jug trophy based on aggregate goals for 2019.

Nicholas Doyle gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead before the end of the first half before Ozark FC scored in the 81st and 90th minutes for the victory.

The Rangers (2-2) will play Demize NPSL in Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday. The Rangers host Tulsa Athletic at 7 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Sports on 06/03/2019