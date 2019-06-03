Suspect in chase, shootout faces attempted-murder charge

A bank robbery suspect who was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police last week in Northwest Arkansas will face a charge of attempted murder, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said two troopers shot Jaime Leonel Reinosa-Salguero, 43, after he led them on a chase Wednesday morning that ended along Interstate 49 south of Fayetteville.

Authorities said a trooper stopped Reinosa-Salguero because he matched the description of a person who had earlier robbed an Arvest Bank in Alma.

Troopers rammed the car and caused Reinosa-Salguero to veer off the road into woods. Authorities said he began shooting at troopers, who returned fire and struck him.

Medical crews took Reinosa-Salguero to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery.

No officers were injured, and a spokesman for the bank said Wednesday that no one inside the bank was hurt.

State police said they've charged Reinosa-Salguero, a Springdale resident, with attempted murder and fleeing from police, both felonies.

Local and federal authorities are investigating the bank robbery, but no charges have been filed against Reinosa-Salguero tied to the holdup.

The state police agency placed the two troopers, who weren't immediately identified, on paid administrative leave pending a review of their use of force. The agency plans to send its finding to the Washington County prosecutor.

A Section on 06/03/2019