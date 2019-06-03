OLD NEWS: The Big Un became a great big hero in WWI

In 1919, Hollywood was a little town where filmmakers who didn't want to pay Thomas Edison for violating his U.S. patent rights had convenient access to Mexico. There wasn't even a "Hollywoodland" sign atop Mount Lee yet. But already the business had a tradition of ripping stories from headlines and hiring glamorous actors to portray just-folks heroes.

Of all the just-folks heroes in America that year, the greatest was Sgt. Alvin C. York, a big, redhaired, aw-shucks soldier who had won the Medal of Honor.

But wouldn't you know it, he didn't want to be in pictures.

One hundred years ago this week, York and his outfit returned to the United States from the Great War (which was beginning to also be known as "the world war"). There were a lot of returning heroes, and hometown papers ran story after story about their experiences. But York's reception, arranged by a club of Tennessee ex-pats in New Jersey, went over the top.

Newspapers around the nation picked up reports of his five-day furlough, including the Arkansas Gazette and Arkansas Democrat.

Page 1 of the May 27 Gazette presented his photograph and a caption under this headline: "Is Hailed as Greatest Soldier in All History."

York stayed at the Waldorf Astoria, attended a formal banquet in his honor, visited Ulysses Grant's tomb, toured New York's great underground transportation system "like a king," received a standing ovation in the House of Representatives and met Secretary of War Newton D. Baker and the president's secretary, Joe Tumulty — because President Wilson was busy, in Paris.

The May 27 Democrat recounted all that and also that York had telegraphed Sen. Miles Poindexter to accept nomination as an honorary member of the Red-head Club of Spokane, Wash. The president of the Long Island Railroad squired him around in her limousine. He was guest of honor at a "stag" dinner.

Before retiring last night, York demonstrated that, although second elder in a Tennessee country church, he had learned some Northern slang.

"I've got to hand it to New York," he said.

From the May 31, 1919, Arkansas Democrat. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

In October 1918 during the Meuse-Argonne offensive in France, the tall man from backwoods Pall Mall, Tenn., was one of four corporals in an 18-man detachment sent to slip through German lines and take out machine guns on a hill near a railroad. They got the drop on headquarters of a German unit and took a large number of prisoners when machine gun fire erupted, killing six Americans and wounding three others.

Everyone ranked higher than York died.

As the remaining men took cover, he worked his way alone to the gun. In his autobiography years later, he said his rifle ran out of ammunition when six German soldiers charged out of a trench at him with fixed bayonets. He drew his semi-automatic pistol and shot them all before they could reach him.

Meanwhile, the first lieutenant in charge of the German battalion was shooting and shooting at York and missing. He ran out of bullets and surrendered his unit. York and his seven living men marched more than 130 German prisoners back to the American lines.

May 30 Democrat: York Is Given His Discharge

May 31, Democrat: York Returns to Aged Mother

The hero had difficulty controlling his emotions while delight, admiration and love mingled in the aged woman's expression.

June 1, Gazette, Page 1:

Hero York's Best Girl Gives Him His Answer

Two continents have talked about the Tennessee scrapper of the Argonne since last October and have learned of Grace Williams, the 17-year-old mountain girl who said she would tell him "yes" or "no" when he returned from war.

"I have told him," she said tonight, and both of them smiled.

Tennessee Rotarians were about to present him a farm valued at $50,000.

"No, 'ah don't know much about that farm you-all are talking about, 'cepting what I just heard some people say," he said. "Ah guess maw and the rest of us can tend to that part of it. ... What 'ah likes best is just to get back," he said. "I've been here all my life, and 'ah reckon it's the best place for me."

Sgt. Alvin C. York from the June 1, 1919, Arkansas Gazette. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in the June 1 Gazette, readers found a long story about his colorful family history. They read that Mrs. Mary York, mother of Alvin, was a Brooks. Her father, "the first of the Brookses," was murdered "in the climax of a wild mountain feud."

Brooks alone among the men in his community sympathized with the South during the Civil War, and when they joined the Union army he stayed back. A man was murdered at a lumber mill and suspicion fell on Brooks, so he fled to Michigan. His young wife followed him, and the family of the murdered man followed her. Brooks was hauled back to Tennessee and jailed.

But the hatred of the others was too bitter to await his trial. He was brought out and shot, his body tied to a horse's tail; and as the animal raced down the mountain road the feudists pumped Brooks' body full of lead.

The Union men it was that killed him. But today his grandson, for bravery under the Union's flag, has been decorated with the nation's highest honor.

Readers learned that Alvin was a wild youth who drank mountain dew, brawled, was nicknamed "Big Un" and only went to church at Wolf River and Possum Trot to be near Grace Williams and to sing — loved to sing. "He has a powerful voice, and when he sings he rears back his shock of red hair and lets 'er come forth," his pastor said.

Neighbors all told this reporter that York was a dead shot who had one time clipped the head off a turkey at 69 yards, which certainly is amazing but maybe the reporter mixed up yards with feet. Fox hunting was Big Un's favorite sport, and in one season he killed 25 foxes.

"His father, too, was an extry shooter," said Mrs. York. "He used to win beeves and hogs and everything at their matches. Alvin tuck after him."

But a pastor of the Church of Christ in Christian Union converted York and, he told the reporter, made a good job of it.

"I can show you the very spot where he got religion. And from that day to this he has followed it to the word. Before he killed those Germans I know he had reasoned it in his heart that it was right to kill them. If he hadn't he wouldn't have fired a shot."

If you know 20th-century movies, you know Hollywood did, eventually, get the rights to York's life story. Gary Cooper played him in Sergeant York, which received 11 Oscar nominations in 1940 and won two, including Best Actor for Cooper. It took more than 20 years to get York to agree to a movie. He did so because he wanted funds to build a church school.

That, anyway, is the Hollywood version.

