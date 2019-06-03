Wainwright pitches Cards past Cubs for sweep

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 2, CUBS 1

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright overcame a career-high seven walks to pitch eight shutout innings, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Cole Hamels and the Chicago Cubs 2-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

The Cardinals got just four hits in their fourth consecutive victory. Chicago was limited to three hits, and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Wainwright (5-5) didn't allow a hit until Kris Bryant singled with one out in the sixth. He gave up 2 hits and struck out 8 while throwing 126 pitches.

A three-time All-Star, Wainwright walked three of his first five batters. The Cardinals got double plays to end each of the first two innings, and later turned another double play to finish an inning.

Hamels (4-2) gave up 1 unearned run on 2 hits over 7 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

The Cubs, who swept a three-game series from the Cardinals at Wrigley Field in early May, put runners at the corners with one out in the ninth against Jordan Hicks. John Gant relieved, retired Addison Russell on an RBI grounder and got David Bote to ground out for his third save in four chances.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead when Jedd Gyorko walked with one out in the fifth, stole second and went to third on an errant throw by catcher Willson Contreras. Kolten Wong, who had two hits, had a sacrifice fly.

Wong, playing second base, made a nice, over-the-shoulder catch of Anthony Rizzo's looper with two on to end the eighth.

Pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter added a two-out, RBI single off Mike Montgomery in the Cardinals eighth.

NATIONALS 4, REDS 1 Max Scherzer struck out a season high 15, allowing 3 hits over 8 innings to lead visiting Washington over Cincinnati.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2 Zach Davies allowed eight hits over eight-plus innings, giving Milwaukee's bullpen a welcome break in a victory over host Pittsburgh.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, METS 1 Merrill Kelly struck out a career-high 10, Ketel Marte hit a long home run and had three RBI, and Arizona beat visiting New York.

DODGERS 8, PHILLIES 0 Rich Hill scattered three hits over seven innings, the Dodgers broke out with seven runs in the eighth inning, and host Los Angeles beat Philadelphia to complete a three-game sweep in a matchup of the National League's top two teams.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 9, RAYS 7 Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings to lower his AL-best ERA to 1.96 and visiting Minnesota held off Tampa Bay.

WHITE SOX 2, INDIANS 0 Lucas Giolito tossed five-hit ball into the eighth inning to earn his sixth consecutive victory and Tim Anderson homered, lifting host Chicago over Cleveland.

RANGERS 5, ROYALS 1 Adrian Sampson struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings and earned his first major league victory as a starter, leading Texas over visiting Kansas City.

ANGELS 13, MARINERS 3 Albert Pujols hit his 643rd career home run and drove in five runs, Jose Suarez won in his major league debut and Los Angeles routed host Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 8, ORIOLES 1 Brandon Crawford hit two home runs, Evan Longoria had a slump-breaking solo shot and San Francisco got a solid pitching performance from Jeff Samardzija in a rout of host Baltimore.

BRAVES 7, TIGERS 4 Dansby Swanson homered, drove in three runs and scored the tiebreaker on Freddie Freeman's double in the eighth inning as Atlanta beat visiting Detroit.

ROCKIES 5, BLUE JAYS 1 Antonio Senzatela pitched six effective innings, Chris Iannetta homered and host Colorado beat Toronto for its eighth consecutive victory.

