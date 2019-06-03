Waiting for Carol to call on me

My expectations might have been a tad too high for Carol Burnett’s show in Nashville, Tennessee.

From the time I got tickets to see her at Ryman Auditorium, I thought nonstop about how it would be. My lifetime dream was to meet Carol Burnett. It’s really the only thing on my bucket list.

I can’t remember when Carol Burnett wasn’t a part of my life. The Carol Burnett Show ran for 11 years, from the time I was 4 years old till I was almost 15.

I watched the show religiously, especially with my grandmother, whom I called Nano. When I went to visit Nano in Piggott, my friend Vickie, who lived in the neighborhood, and I played Mama and Eunice. I was always the critical, loud-mouthed Mama (typecasting?), performed on the show by Vicki Lawrence.

I’d also imitate Carol’s character of the old bag lady in the park feeding the pigeons. I remember doing this in high school to entertain a boyfriend’s little sister.

When I did community theater and we had a play with an old-man character, I tried to teach the guy to walk like Tim Conway’s old man, but the actor never really got it. As the librarian in a different show, I channeled Mrs. Wiggins’ walk — rear-end protruding.

When I saw Carol Burnett was still performing (she was 86 in April), I decided to get tickets to An Evening of Laughter and Reflection at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. I got the best seat I could find; then I found my husband a seat right behind me.

Hey, this was my dream, not his.

I knew she’d take questions from the audience during the show, so I began to obsess. She had to have been asked every question under the sun. As a reporter, I wanted to have a good question.

I have three of her books, and one is signed. On the way to Nashville, I reread One More Time. It was like studying for the bar exam. Her great-grandmother, Goggy, was from Belleville, Arkansas. What if I stood up and said I was from Arkansas and she asked how far Conway was from Belleville?

I planned to tell her that I grew up playing Mama and Eunice with my friend. In my fantasy, Carol asked me to come onstage (I saw just how she’d dramatically wave me up), and we’d act out a little skit together. (Truth: I watched a YouTube video of a Mama and Eunice skit, just to be sure I still knew how to do the Mama voice.)

The night of the event, I wore a shiny silver top so she’d notice me in the audience and call on me.

I was so nervous, it was ridiculous. My heart was beating fast when the clips started on the big screen, showing funny questions she’d taken from the audience during The Carol Burnett Show. (I remembered all of them.)

When she came out, wearing a beautiful black, sparkly short dress, we all stood, clapped and cheered. She said the show was dedicated to Tim Conway, who had died a week earlier. Then she got to the questions right away.

I was uncharacteristically hesitant at first. I’m nothing if not assertive. After a couple of questions, including a man who asked her for a kiss (good grief; she blew him kisses), I started raising my hand. And raising my hand. And raising my hand.

The ushers with microphones were hopping here and there, but not to me.

I ascertained from many of the questions audience members asked that I am a much bigger fan than they are. Yes, I knew Bob Mackie designed about 65 outfits every week for The Carol Burnett Show (and she loved pockets). I knew that when she was getting started in show business, she and her girlfriends at the Rehearsal Studio shared an orange dress to stand out at auditions.

Someone in the audience got picked to ask a question and actually asked Carol’s advice on potty-training her 2-year-old! You get the chance to talk to the legendary Carol Burnett, and you ask about POTTY TRAINING?

I was going to ask Carol one of three questions (prefaced by my declaration of devotion), which I had written on my reporter’s notebook.

What’s your favorite book — other than your own — and do you plan to write another book? If you could re-create one skit with the original actors, which skit would it be? Do you have any memorabilia from The Carol Burnett Show set, and if so, what piece means the most to you?

I felt stunned as we left the theater that I didn’t get to speak to my idol.

Now my bucket list includes going to see another Carol Burnett show and getting picked to ask a question.

I’ll be dressed as Mama, just in case.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.