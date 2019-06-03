White House told: Don't politicize military

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. servicemen at U.S. Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Tokyo. 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SEOUL, South Korea -- The Pentagon has told the White House to stop politicizing the military after a White House order to hide the USS John S. McCain from President Donald Trump's view during his recent visit to Japan.

A U.S. defense official said Patrick Shanahan, Trump's acting defense secretary, is also considering sending out formal guidance to military units in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

Shanahan confirmed details about a Navy email that said the White House military office wanted the ship kept "out of sight" because it is named for the late U.S. Sen. John McCain. The internal Navy email was first reported last week.

Trump, who long feuded with McCain, has said he knew nothing about the request, but added that "somebody did it because they thought I didn't like him, OK? And they were well-meaning, I will say."

Shanahan told reporters traveling with him to South Korea on Sunday that he is not planning to seek an investigation by the Pentagon's internal watchdog into the matter "because there was nothing carried out" by the Navy. He added that he still needs to gather more information about exactly what happened and what service members did.

"How did the people receiving the information -- how did they treat it?" Shanahan said. "That would give me an understanding on the next steps" to take.

Shanahan did not detail what those steps could be, but a defense official said Shanahan is considering a clearer directive to the military about avoiding political situations. The goal would be to ensure there is less ambiguity about how the military should support VIP events and how service members should respond to such political requests, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Shanahan also said that he spoke with McCain's widow, Cindy, a few days ago. He declined to provide any details.

Trump's acting chief of staff said Sunday that he did not expect anyone working for the White House to face discipline for what he called an effort to avoid offending the president.

Mick Mulvaney, asked on NBC's Meet the Press about the incident, called the use of NBC airtime to discuss the issue "outrageous" and asked host Chuck Todd, "What kind of place are you folks running over here?"

"To think that you're going to get fired over this is silly," Mulvaney said, comparing the issue to a spat at the office: "If you're going to a staff meeting and say, 'Look, Chuck is fighting with so-and-so, let's not sit them together today at the meeting,' is that a fireable offense at NBC? Goodness gracious."

Mulvaney said "hundreds of people" are involved in planning a presidential trip, and added, "The fact that some 23- or 24-year-old person on the advance team went to that site and said 'Oh my goodness, there's the John McCain, we all know how the president feels about the former senator, maybe that's not the best backdrop, can somebody look into moving it?' That's not an unreasonable thing to ask."

The McCain incident has dogged Shanahan throughout his weeklong trip to Asia, even as he tried to deal with critical national security issues involving the U.S. relationship with China and the continuing threat from North Korea.

Shanahan, who has been serving in an acting capacity since the first of the year, has yet to be formally nominated by Trump as permanent defense chief. A formal nomination has been expected, and members of Congress have said they believe there will be a hearing on his nomination in the next month or so.

According to Shanahan spokesman Lt. Col. Joseph Buccino, Shanahan told his chief of staff on Friday to speak with the White House military office "and reaffirm his mandate that the department of defense will not be politicized." Buccino said the chief of staff reported back that he delivered the message.

Asked what he has learned about the incident so far, Shanahan said he was told that despite the White House request, the Navy did not move the ship and that a barge that was in front of it was moved before Trump arrived. He said that a tarp that had been draped over the ship's name was removed, but that it was put there for maintenance, not to obscure its identity.

Asked directly if members of his senior staff were aware of the White House request before the president's visit, Shanahan said he's been told they did not know. He also has said he was not aware of the request and that he would never have authorized it.

The warship, commissioned in 1994, was originally named for the senator's father and grandfather, both Navy admirals named John Sidney McCain. Last year, the Navy rededicated the ship to honor the senator as well.

