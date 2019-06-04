2 suspects sought in robbery at home

Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at a Little Rock home that doubled as a phone repair and sale business, an incident that occurred while an 8-year-old boy was inside, authorities said.

A 34-year-old Little Rock man told police that about 9 p.m. Sunday, the robbers went to his house in the 11100 block of David O. Dodd Road after messaging him on Facebook about buying iPhones from him, a police report states. When they arrived, one robber pulled out a gun and demanded money, the report states.

The victim told officers that he fought with the gunman but was beaten in the face and head with the pistol.

Another man who was home at the time told officers that he woke up to the sound of the victim screaming for help, according to police. The man, 33, said he pulled an 8-year-old boy from the living room and saw the two robbers as they fled with several electronics in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

