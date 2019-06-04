Arkansan sentenced for shooting man while playing with gun

A northeast Arkansas man who claimed to be playing with a handgun before fatally shooting a 23-year-old in the head last fall was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday.

Ethan Kane Thomas, 20, pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge as well as possessing a gun with its serial numbers removed. A Circuit judge in Craighead County sentenced the Jonesboro resident to four years in prison.

Prosecutors argued Thomas and Miles Lozano, 19, of Bono had been smoking marijuana when Thomas pointed a handgun and shot 23-year-old Patrick Kidd Jr. in the head while at his home near Jonesboro in September.

Thomas reportedly told investigators he thought the gun was empty and decided to "play around," with it, according to court records. He said he pulled back the slide and pointed the gun at Kidd, who said “don’t do it,” before Thomas pulled the trigger and shot him.

Kidd died after going to the hospital.

Christie Kidd wrote in a statement read at Monday's sentencing hearing that her son’s death has been difficult.

“It has been very stressful, emotionally and physically, that I have to visit my only son at the cemetery now instead of hearing his voice on the other end of the phone or him making me laugh.”

Craighead County Chief Deputy Grant DeProw said in a statement that Thomas didn't appear to intentionally shoot Kidd and the sentence “reflected his lack of intention.”

“This is a fair and just result,” DeProw said. “The manslaughter charge was based on the reckless nature of his conduct.”

He also noted that Thomas had no prior criminal record.

A judge sentenced Lozano to three years of probation in April when he pleaded guilty to possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with evidence and theft.

Police said someone had removed the handgun’s serial numbers.

Thomas remained at the Craighead County jail on Tuesday.