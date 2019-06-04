Beavers catcher goes first

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- Adley Rutschman heard the chatter for months that he'd be the top pick in the Major League Baseball Draft.

The switch-hitting Oregon State catcher just kept slugging at the plate and throwing out would-be base stealers all season from behind it -- making it an easy call for the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

"It's unbelievable," Rutschman said from Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., shortly after becoming the top pick. "Just to look back on how I was as a kid and seeing what my expectations were, how far I've come from there. It's special."

With the No. 2 choice, the Kansas City Royals grabbed Texas high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the son of former big league pitcher Bobby Witt.

The younger Witt has draft-day bragging rights on his father, who won 142 games over 16 seasons after being selected No. 3 overall in 1985.

"Now I've got him beat," Bobby Witt Jr. said.

The Witts became the highest-drafted father-son duo, topping Tom Grieve (No. 6, 1966) and Ben Grieve (No. 2, 1994). They are the seventh father-son combination of first-rounders, and first since Delino DeShields (1987) and Delino DeShields Jr. (2010).

"The dreams are kind of turning into reality," the younger Witt said.

The 21-year-old Rutschman had been the favorite to go first overall since he led Oregon State to the College World Series championship last year and was selected the most outstanding player against the University of Arkansas. He followed that up with a dominant junior season at the plate -- and behind it. He hit .411 with a career-best 17 home runs to go with 58 RBI and a school-record 76 walks, and he threw out 13 of 27 runners attempting to steal.

University of California slugging first baseman Andrew Vaughn went to the Chicago White Sox with the third pick.

Vaughn batted .381 this season with 15 home runs, 50 RBI and a .544 on-base percentage that ranks among the national leaders. He also showed a terrific eye at the plate and struck out just 74 times in three college seasons.

The Miami Marlins drafted Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday at No. 4, adding the SEC Player of the Year who has a quick, left-handed swing and leads Division I players in home runs with a school-record 26. A finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, the 6-3, 205-pound Bleday is hitting .351 and brings a 42-game on-base streak into this week's super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

With the fifth pick, the Detroit Tigers took Florida high school outfielder Riley Greene. Gatorade's Florida state player of year hit .422 with 8 home runs, 27 RBI and 38 runs scored. He has a smooth left-handed swing that produces consistent line drives.

More draft history was made when the San Diego Padres selected speedy Georgia high school shortstop CJ Abrams at No. 6, marking the first time no pitchers were taken within the first six picks.

TCU left-hander Nick Lodolo ended the run on position players, going seventh overall to the Cincinnati Reds.

