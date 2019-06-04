Bell simplifies approach, becomes one of MLB's best hitters

Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates has 18 home runs, 21 doubles and 53 RBI while batting .332. A simplified approach by hitting coaches Rick Eckstein and Jacob Cruz has been attributed to Bell having a great start to the 2019 season.

PITTSBURGH -- The conversations were polite but also respectfully blunt. Little small talk. No sugarcoating or coddling.

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell would have seen right through it anyway.

So when newly hired hitting coaches Rick Eckstein and Jacob Cruz sat Bell down early in spring training and plotted a course to unlock Bell's potential after an uneven 2018, they didn't minimize his importance to a franchise whose narrow path to contention relies heavily on the 26-year-old's shoulders.

"I think he was still unsure of what type of hitter he was," Cruz said. "[We] were telling him how we viewed him as an organization, the power hitter he can be."

The attributes were there: hand-eye coordination, strength, smarts, work ethic.

Eckstein and Cruz had heard the reports. They'd watched the video. They saw a player who too often would abandon one approach in search of another when things went sideways -- as they did often in 2018, when Bell's home run total plummeted from 26 to 12.

So they asked Bell to take a leap of faith. No more hitting 200 balls off the tee in the cage before heading outside for batting practice. No more vacillating between a 33-inch bat and a 35-incher. No more blowing things up and starting over after going 0 for 4.

"Every day he comes in and does that simple routine and goes out there and trusts it," Cruz said. "We've helped him a little, but really he's taken ownership of it, and it's started to show up in the game."

Not to mention the outer reaches of ballparks and -- on occasion -- the Allegheny River.

His performance during a record-setting May -- in which he became the third player in history to have a dozen homers and a dozen doubles in the same month, joining Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Frank Robinson -- almost singlehandedly kept the injury-ravaged Pirates hovering around .500 in the competitive NL Central.

Entering Monday, Bell leads the major leagues in doubles (21) and RBI (53). His 18 home runs are tied for fourth, and his .332 batting average ranks sixth. He's a near lock for his first All-Star Game appearance, and there's support to get him into the Home Run Derby after his player of the month performance.

"With JB, you hear the word 'promise' a lot or 'prospect' or 'potential,' " teammate Jameson Taillon said. "It's cool to see him just kind of fulfill it."

The ever measured Bell said all the right things and did all the right things even as months passed and he hopscotched from one stance to another. He dived into community outreach -- working with former Pirate Willie Stargell's foundation among other nonprofit outlets -- and was a fixture at his locker to explain why things weren't working.

Yet he knew it wasn't good enough. Rather than spend the offseason back home in Dallas, he headed to Huntington Beach, Calif., to work out with private hitting coach Joe DeMarco, who served as a personal hitting instructor.

Bell arrived at spring training in Bradenton, Fla., eager for a fresh start. Eckstein and Cruz -- both new to the Pirates -- provided him with one.

They worried hitting hundreds of balls off the tee each day would ingrain bad habits, so they asked him to stop. They worried switching back and forth between bat lengths would disrupt his timing, so they suggested he take a 35-inch bat -- one of the few players in the majors able to handle a piece of lumber that size -- and stick with it.

They also streamlined their message. The season is a roller coaster, they told him. When things get bumpy, grab the bar and hold on, don't throw your hands up in panic.

"It's just understanding that there's some frustration to the game, there's some frustration to the at-bats," Cruz said. "The key is not letting it carry from one at-bat to another."

While Bell isn't completely over switching things up -- he'll still swap out a pair of cleats, for example, during a mini-slump -- when he's in the box, he's made a concerted effort to do the same thing every time. Less thinking. More reacting.

"He's just hammering the mistakes better this year," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said. "Generally, the biggest difference you see in most guys, they just hit the mistakes. When they're going really well, you don't get away with any mistakes and that's what Josh has done."

