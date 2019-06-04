The World in Brief

Bus bombing kills Afghan civil servants

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A bomb attached into a bus carrying Afghan government workers has killed at least five people and wounded 10 others in the capital, Kabul, Afghan officials said Monday.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the employees belong to the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission. Ahmad Shah, an eyewitness at the scene of the attack, said some of the victims were "burning inside the bus -- no one was able to enter."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in Kabul and have staged attacks there. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack in a statement sent by the presidential palace.

A wave of attacks has rocked the Afghan capital over the past week. Four bombings on Sunday killed at least two people and wounded 27, and were preceded by deadly suicide bombings on Thursday and Friday. Monday's attack took place as the Afghan interior ministry has announced that Kabul is under tight security ahead of this week's Eid-al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

In another development, the Taliban have abducted four members of the Helmand Peace Convoy, a group of dozens of Afghans trekking across the country on foot calling for an end to the war. The peace convoy began its march in the capital of Helmand province, Lashkar Gah, and has been walking for over a year through different provinces.

Search for lost climbers finds 5 bodies

NEW DELHI -- Indian air force pilots spotted five bodies Monday in the Himalayas near the border with China and Nepal while searching for eight climbers who vanished in an avalanche while attempting to chart a new route on India's second-highest mountain.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Jogdande, a civil administrator in the northern state of Uttarakhand, said the bodies, which he believes are those of some of the missing climbers, were identified using high-resolution photographs taken from a military helicopter before a rescue operation was suspended for the day because of heavy snowfall and high winds.

The team, led by British climber Martin Moran, began its ascent of the previously unclimbed 21,250-foot peak on Nanda Devi East on May 13, according to Moran Mountain, Moran's Scotland-based company.

While Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, has legions of followers, Nanda Devi, which means "bliss-giving goddess," has its own aura among hard-core mountaineers because so few have managed to reach the summit and many others have died trying. Tenzing Norgay, the first man to climb Everest along with Sir Edmund Hillary, described Nanda Devi East as the toughest peak in the Himalayas.

For Hindus, the lofty majesty of the Himalayas makes them the abode of the gods and, therefore, sacred. Legend has it that Nanda Devi, the presiding goddess of the region, was a princess who, while trying to escape a prince who was pursuing her, scaled the peak and became one with the mountains.

Israeli military destroys attack tunnels

ZARIT, Israel -- The Israeli military says it has finished sealing the last of a series of Hezbollah attack tunnels under the country's northern border with Lebanon, roughly six months after they were found.

Military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told reporters Monday during a tour of the tunnel that it was "the longest and deepest attack tunnel that Hezbollah dug," plunging more than 260 feet below ground.

Israel launched "Operation Northern Shield" in December to find and destroy what it said were six Hezbollah tunnels burrowed into Israeli territory for the purpose of attacking soldiers and civilians. Hezbollah has not commented. Conricus says the military has "now completed this operation" and that "it is safe to say that there are no more Hezbollah cross-border attack tunnels from Lebanon into Israel."

Families of ISIS fighters returned home

BEIRUT -- Scores of women and children related to fighters of the Islamic State group carried their belongings and boarded buses and trucks Monday, leaving an overcrowded camp in Syria's northeast to return to their homes.

A total of 800 Syrian women and children left al-Hol camp in Hasakeh province Monday afternoon, according to Syrian Kurdish official Badran Ciya Kurd and witnesses. The departure is the largest since Islamic State's territorial defeat in Syria in March, when the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured Baghouz, the last village controlled by the militants near the Iraqi border.

The Syrian Democratic Forces-controlled al-Hol camp in Hasakeh, which was initially built to house up to 10,000 displaced people, is now home to over 73,000. Ninety-two percent of them are women and children and 15 percent, or at least 11,000, are foreign nationals, according to the United Nations.

The departure from the camp came a day after Kurdish authorities handed over to a Norwegian envoy five children of Islamic State members who were killed in Syria. The five orphans are expected to be taken back home.

COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

Photo by AP/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER

An Israeli soldier walks Monday near a tunnel entrance in Zarit.

A Section on 06/04/2019