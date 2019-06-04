Naturals beats Travs on Cancel's home run

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER The Naturals' Gabriel Cancel rounds the bases Monday after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the Travelers at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE -- One big blast from Gabriel Cancel was all Gerson Garabito needed.

Cancel hit a home run to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and lead Northwest Arkansas to a 4-2 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Monday in the first of a seven-game home stand at Arvest Ballpark. It was the 12th home run of the season for Cancel, who has hit four home runs in his past six games.

Emmanuel Rivera added a two-run home run in the eighth inning for the Naturals, who outhit the Travelers 6-5.

Garabito (3-3) earned the victory by pitching seven shutout innings. Garabito allowed three hits and did not walk a batter before being relieved by Franco Terrero, who allowed a two-out, two-run home run by Nick Zammarelli in the ninth inning.

Cancel broke up a scoreless tie when he led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a home run to left field. Northwest Arkansas added a second run in the inning when Nate Esposito hit a single off second baseman Jordan Cowan's glove.

After a 25-minute rain delay, Monday's game evolved into a pitchers' duel between right-hander Garabito and left-hander Ricardo Sanchez for the Travelers. Both teams were limited to two hits through six innings, and Taylor Featherston had the only hits, two singles, for Northwest Arkansas.

Sanchez (4-4) took the loss despite holding the Naturals to four hits in 6⅔ innings.

Sports on 06/04/2019