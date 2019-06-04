Central Arkansas waits, hopes rain stays away

Drew Bunten (left) and his grandson, Gabe Jackson, fill sandbags Monday morning in the Dixie Addition in North Little Rock. They were with a church group volunteering to fill bags. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/64flooding/.

With the Arkansas River expected to peak in central Arkansas this morning, officials are hoping for dry weather as they grapple with flooded homes, parks and roads.

North Little Rock has four downtown pump stations operating at full capacity to expel floodwaters, Chief City Engineer Chris Wilbourn said at a news conference Monday evening.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicted Monday that the river would crest in the area at 29.2 feet this morning. It had reached 29 feet by Monday evening, officials said.

The pump stations are located in the Baring Cross area and at Main Street, Cypress Street and Hickory Avenue. Additionally, the city was using about eight smaller portable pumps as of Monday evening, including two at Gribble Street and two in the Baring Cross area, Wilbourn said.

Other pumps will be employed as needed in problem areas based on the weather forecast, he added.

Typically, water finds its way back into the Arkansas River by gravity. But when the water rises to flood levels, pumps are needed to facilitate that process, Wilbourn said.

Homes and structures in several North Little Rock neighborhoods have taken on water, city spokesman Nathan Hamilton said Monday. Between 20 and 30 structures have flooded in the Bellwood area, which includes business and residential development. About 15 homes in the Willow Beach area have water inside them, as do two or three in the Dixie Addition area, Hamilton said.

"We are battling the rising water where we can with pumps," Hamilton said. "We're hopeful we are at least coming to a draw in this battle."

He added that the water in the streets in Dixie Addition can't be pumped because it would flow right back because of the area's topography.

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith said the city's flooding is "truly historic" and that heavy rain this week would make matters worse, putting pump and drainage systems over capacity, particularly in the Dixie Addition area.

"The rain is our enemy right now," Smith said. "If that rain comes in, it has nowhere to go. It's like a bathtub. It'll start backing up into that part of Dixie."

Since last week, city officials have urged people in inundated areas to evacuate, Hamilton said.

"Dixie Addition and Willow Beach, they all knew a week ahead of time," he said. "They could make their own decision whether they need to get out or not."

Twenty adults and four children were being sheltered at the North Little Rock Community Center as of Monday evening, Smith said.

Pulaski County officials have urged residents of Scott and Woodson to evacuate if they can, county spokesman Cozetta Jones said Monday.

"If they're able to go, they should go," Jones said. "There's a high risk."

The county is monitoring its two levees in those areas. The levee in Scott is "seeping" but has not been breached, she said.

Little Rock Public Works Department Director Jon Honeywell said he did not anticipate water reaching any homes in the capital city. A city-owned rental property at Rebsamen Park was evacuated Thursday.

Some roads in the Riverdale neighborhood had water on them as of Monday, including Jessie Road and the area of Cottondale Drive. Because of road closures, access to the neighborhood is limited to Cedar Hill Road and Riverdale Road. Honeywell said he doesn't expect water to affect structures in the area.

The city is working to obtain pumps from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management to manage water in the Riverdale neighborhood, he said.

He said Little Rock officials are waiting and watching the forecast. A lot of rainfall in a short period of time could overwhelm the system.

"Everything's so full in the river, if you get a bunch of rain, your drainage system can't take a lot of rain," Honeywell said.

