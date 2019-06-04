Cowboys take regional, defeat Huskies

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Carson McCusker's two-run double broke a sixth-inning tie and sent Oklahoma State to a 3-1 victory over Connecticut in the NCAA Oklahoma City regional on Monday night.

The No. 9 national seed Cowboys (39-19) advance to the best-of-three super regionals this weekend at No. 8 Texas Tech.

UConn (39-25) had won three consecutive elimination games before their season-ending loss.

Joe Lienhard (4-1) allowed one run on five hits and a walk in six innings. Peyton Battenfield pitched three innings of no-hit relief for his fifth save.

UConn's Anthony Prato singled in a run to open the scoring in the fifth, but the Cowboys evened it in the bottom half against Caleb Wurster. McCusker delivered his go-ahead double off CJ Dandeneau (4-2).

The Cowboys are in super regionals for the first time since 2016.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

LOUISVILLE 4, ILLINOIS SAT. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Alex Binelas' walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Trey Leonard and top-seeded Louisville edged Illinois State, sending the Cardinals to their sixth Super Regional in the past seven seasons.

After committing an error in center field in the top of the ninth for an unearned run that helped the No. 3 Redbirds tie the game, Leonard reached on a fielder's choice sacrifice bunt that ended up advancing Justin Lavey when the initial out call at second was reversed on review. Lavey was eventually forced out at home, but the bases were loaded for Binelas, who drilled Mitch Vogrin's first pitch up the middle for the game-winning run.

Leonard, a sophomore, pinch-ran for Zeke Pinkham in the seventh and scored Louisville's go-ahead run on Zach Britton's pinch-hit single.

Michael Kirian (3-1) earned the victory for Louisville (47-16), which will face East Carolina in the Super Regional after missing last season. Jacob Gilmore (2-2) took the loss for Illinois State (36-26), which had sought its first Super Regional berth.

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

EAST CAROLINA 12, CAMPBELL 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Spencer Brickhouse homered and drove in four runs, and East Carolina advanced to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament by beating Campbell.

The top-seeded Pirates (47-16) beat the third-seeded Camels 10-3 earlier in the day to force the winner-take-all game, then won that one convincingly to earn a berth at Louisville in a best-of-three super regional series later this week.

East Carolina, which won four in a row after losing its tournament opener to fourth-seeded Quinnipiac, is headed to its fifth super regional and its second in four years.

Brickhouse had an RBI double in the first, and his solo home run two innings later put East Carolina up 5-0. He added a two-run double during a five-run eighth.

Turner Brown added two RBI for the Pirates.

Spencer Packard drove in three runs in the second game for the third-seeded Camels (37-21).

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

MICHIGAN 17, CREIGHTON 6

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jesse Franklin had four hits and three RBI to help Michigan beat Creighton.

No. 3 seed Michigan wasn't about to squander a 12-run lead. Less than 24 hours after allowing seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to No. 2 seed Creighton in an 11-7 loss that forced a deciding game, the Wolverines' offensive prowess was decisive with 13 hits.

Michigan (44-19) advanced to a best-of-three super regional series with a berth in the College World Series on the line.

The Wolverines overcame a 4-1 early deficit with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. They erupted for four runs in the sixth and six more in the seventh to take a commanding 17-5 lead.

Michigan scored 40 runs and swatted eight home runs in its four regional games. Jimmy Kerr, who had four homers and nine RBI in the regional, was named the most outstanding player of the regional.

The Bluejays (41-13) were led by Jack Strunc, who was 3 for 4 with 2 home runs and 3 RBI. Playing a fifth game in four days, the Big East champions utilized eight pitchers.

