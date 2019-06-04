Educated, a must read

I read a lot and I love some books, dislike others, but sometimes I get enamored with one --or an author. Educated by Tara Westover was our book club read for May, and it was a wonderful memoir.



It was very well written and you almost felt like you were on the journey with her. It was heartbreaking at times, but awe-inspiring many others. When I first finished reading it ( a month ago) , I became somewhat obsessed with Tara and her family, watching her in countless you tube videos, and searching out her family on facebook. I have calmed down a bit, but discussing it this past Sunday, sparked my interest again.

Educated is the story of a Mormon girl raised off the grid in Idaho. No formal education, their home schooling consisted of learning to read, but this uneducated girl is determined to go to college. She gets study manuals for the ACT, teaches herself math, and ends up acing the test her second attempt. She goes on to get a PhD but not without help from college professors or mentors along the way. Her family was more a detriment than an asset, yet she did it. Reading about some of their horrific adventures, it is amazing that any of them survived, much less thrived.



It is really hard to believe that someone so ill-prepared for a life of academia went on to such high achievements. Where there is a will, there is a way. I was blessed with loving and supportive parents, and took my education for granted. It is helpful to be reminded that not everyone is as fortunate as I was.



I don't want to share too many of the details of the book, as that can spoil it for you if you are going to read it and I strongly encourage you to do so. I am not a huge fan of non-fiction, but I couldn't put it down. It got a thumbs up from all of our members. We were a small crowd this month as two were traveling. If Ann and I hadn't just gotten back from England ourselves, it would have been very slim pickings. We were small but mighty and had some great discussion.