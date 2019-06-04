Fatal truck crash closes part of I-55, officials say

This Arkansas Department of Transportation graphic shows the location of a fatal crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.

A portion of Interstate 55 in east Arkansas is blocked Tuesday morning after a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer, officials say.

According to the Department of Transportation, the wreck happened about 5:40 a.m. in Mississippi County in the northbound lanes of I-55 north of Interstate 555. All lanes of traffic were blocked off as of 7:50 a.m., officials said, and vehicles heading north were being diverted at I-555.

No further details about the crash were immediately available, and it wasn't yet known when the highway was expected to reopen.

Authorities have also released details on several other deadly crashes in recent days.

In west Arkansas, a 23-year-old man died in a crash during heavy rain Monday in Scott County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Christopher Ryan Pina, of Mansfield, was driving south on U.S. 71 when he lost control of his Nissan Altima and it crossed the centerline. The car began to spin on the wet road, striking a vehicle that was traveling north, police said.

Four people in the second vehicle were injured, including two minors.

In Northwest Arkansas, a motorcyclist who was rear-ended in late May while waiting to turn left died Sunday, authorities said.

Harley Ramage, 25, of Rogers was stopped in a southbound lane of South Dixieland Road on May 25 when a 2008 Toyota Yaris rear-ended him, according to a preliminary report by state police.

Authorities said Ramage was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He died of his injuries Sunday afternoon.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Cleburne County man who lost control and crashed his vehicle last week died Monday, troopers said.

Quinton O. Moore, 33, of Heber Springs was driving around a curve on Arkansas 25 south of the city on Thursday when another vehicle turning left blocked the lane, a preliminary report on the crash states. Moore’s vehicle began to skid and he lost control before crashing, police said.

Moore was taken to Baptist Hospital, where he died on Monday, authorities said.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of Moore’s crash.

At least 189 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.