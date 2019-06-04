Fletcher, Campbell see wait conclude

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dominic Fletcher and Isaiah Campbell had to wait until nearly the end of the first two rounds of Monday night's Major League Baseball Draft were completed, but then the University of Arkansas teammates went back-to-back with two of the last four picks of the day.

Fletcher, a junior center fielder from Cypress, Calif., was taken 75th as a second-round compensatory pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Campbell, a redshirt junior right-handed pitcher from Olathe, Kan., then was picked 76th by the Seattle Mariners.

Fletcher -- whose brother, David Fletcher, is an infielder for the Los Angeles Angels -- was voted by coaches to the SEC's all-defensive team the past two years and was an All-SEC second-team pick this season. He is batting .312 with 10 home runs, 23 doubles and 56 RBI as the Razorbacks cleanup hitter.

Campbell -- voted by the media as MVP of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional after he went eight innings and held TCU to 1 run, 4 hits and 1 walk with 8 strikeouts in the Razorbacks' 3-1 victory Saturday -- improved his draft spot by 645 places after being picked No. 721 by the Angles last year in the 24th round.

In 17 starts this season, Campbell (11-1, 2.27 ERA) has pitched 103 innings with 108 strikeouts and 19 walks. He is among 25 finalists for the Golden Spikes Award presented by USA Baseball to the top amateur player in the nation.

The slotted signing bonus for Fletcher is $818,000, and $805,600 for Campbell, according to MLB.com.

Right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge, who starred at San Jacinto (Texas) Junior College this season after playing at Arkansas as a freshman in 2018, was a first-round pick by the Washington Nationals.

Rutledge, who was among the players who attended the draft in Secaucus, N.J., was taken No. 17 by the Nationals. The slotted signing bonus for Rutledge is $3.61 million according to MLB.com.

"Unreal," Rutledge said in an interview with MLB Network. "It feels incredible right now."

Rutledge, who is 6-8 and was nicknamed "Big Nasty" by former Arkansas pitching coach Wes Johnson, started 13 games for San Jacinto as a sophomore this season and had a 9-2 record with a 0.87 earned run average and 134 strikeouts and 30 walks in 82 1/3 innings.

Rutledge was 3-0 with a 3.45 ERA at Arkansas, but he struggled with his control. In 15 2/3 innings he had 14 strikeouts, 11 walks and 5 wild pitches.

Rutledge, who is from St. Louis, told MLB Network it was a tough decision to transfer from Arkansas, but that he would do it 100 times over again considering how it turned out for him.

Arkansas junior left-handed closer Matt Cronin figures to be picked early today when the draft continues at noon with rounds 3 though 10. Cronin (1-0, 2.00 ERA) was a second-team All-SEC pick who has 12 saves this season and 40 strikeouts with 14 walks in 27 innings.

Other Razorbacks who could be drafted today or Wednesday include senior first baseman Trevor Ezell, junior second baseman Jack Kenley, junior pitchers Kevin Kopps and Cody Scroggins, junior infielder Jordan McFarland, senior catcher Zack Plunkett and redshirt freshman third baseman Jacob Nesbit.

Nesbit is draft-eligible because he turned 21 on Sunday.

Arkansas signee Jason Hodges, an outfielder at Marist High School in Chicago, also could be drafted.

The draft concludes Wednesday with rounds 11 through 40.

Sports on 06/04/2019