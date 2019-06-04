Georgia-Pacific to close 1 Arkansas plant, reduce operations at another; 650 workers to lose jobs

The Georgia Pacific paper mill in Crossett is shown in this 2018 file photo.

Georgia-Pacific Corp. will close a major part of its operations in Crossett this fall, with about 550 workers losing their jobs, the company said Tuesday.

The company also said it will close a particle board plant in Hope, with another 100 layoffs.

“Our Crossett employees have worked hard to safely and productively manage our operations there, and in recent years we have invested significantly in our operations,” Monty Brown, G-P’s senior vice president for its consumer products division, said in a news release.

"However, we have decided that the required investments needed for the bleached board machines, pulp mill and woodyard to sustain the operation long-term are not economically viable. We understand the impact this decision has on our employees, families and the community, and we will work cooperatively with the state and the community to minimize that impact.”

About 500 workers will remain at the company’s sprawling 630-acre operations in Crossett after the closing of the bleached-board facility in October, Brown said.

