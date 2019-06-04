Hogs, Tigers to play three

A Memphis helmet sits on the ground before an NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Officials at the University of Arkansas and the University of Memphis announced Monday an upcoming three-game series in football, starting with a game at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Sept. 20, 2025.

The Razorbacks will get two games for one out of the agreement, with home games in 2026 and 2028 that will mark the Tigers' first games at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas will pay Memphis $1 million for the final game on the deal, according to the University of Memphis.

The dates for the games at Razorback Stadium are Sept. 19, 2026, and Sept. 9, 2028.

"I am excited for our fans throughout Arkansas extending into Memphis [that] this series has come to fruition," Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said in a news release. "Based on the proximity of the two institutions and their respective fan bases, I believe these games will generate tremendous interest."

Memphis leads the all-time series 3-2 with three consecutive wins between 1992-94, all in Little Rock. The Razorbacks won a meeting in 1995 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock by the score of 27-20.

The teams will go 27 years between meetings, barring a bowl date in the next six years. Arkansas won the last meeting 23-9 in 1998 in Memphis.

The Razorbacks now have two nonconference games on the books in 2025, with a first-ever home date against Notre Dame joining the road game at Memphis.

Sports on 06/04/2019