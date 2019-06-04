• Justin Sun, 28, a Chinese entrepreneur who founded Tronix, the 10th-largest cryptocurrency in the world with a value of $2.56 billion, bid $4.57 million to have lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who once referred to the Bitcoin cryptocurrency as "probably rat poison squared."

• Jimmy Carter, 94, the former president who has served as a "university distinguished professor" at Emory University in Atlanta, lecturing about once a month on subjects such as religion and public health for the past 37 years, has been granted tenure.

• Stephanie Arnold, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Birmingham, Ala., has urged Methodists to support "full inclusion," and her church announced it will screen the episode of the children's show Arthur that was shunned by Alabama Public Television for featuring a same-sex wedding.

• Diane Nicholas, who runs a fawn rescue center in Loomis, Calif., said a truck driver who swerved to avoid something in the middle of the road near Sacramento stopped to find a rare, all-white albino deer believed to be about 3 weeks old.

• Lamont Lacombe, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 26-year-old cousin, Joseph Lacombe, during an argument over a $45 debt, police in St. Charles, Mo., said.

• Solomon Stinson, 81, faces aggravated assault and other charges after police in Pembroke Pines, Fla., said he shot at several cars and then at officers during a chase that ended when he crashed while driving down an embankment.

• Tiffany Henderson, 29, released after being booked about 6 a.m. Sunday at the county jail on a charge of driving under the influence in Warren County, Ky., was arrested on the same charge about 9 p.m. the same day after deputies received several complaints about a reckless driver.

• Rachel Bollin of Corona, Calif., said she ran into her 7-year-old daughters' bedroom, locked the door and dialed 911 after a man, naked and wielding a hammer, shattered a glass door and entered the home, where he smashed walls until police arrived.

• Marcy Goodrum Winter, whose daughter, Paige, 17, survived a shark attack off Fort Macon State Park, N.C., but lost her left leg above the knee, said that her daughter woke up from surgery cracking jokes and saying that she "wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people."

