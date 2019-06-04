Judge rejects House's bid to block wall funds

FILE - In this April 5, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle sits near the wall as President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in El Centro, Calif. A federal judge has denied a request by the U.S. House of Representatives to prevent President Donald Trump from tapping Defense Department money for a border wall with Mexico. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Monday denied a House request to prevent President Donald Trump from tapping Defense Department money for his proposed border wall with Mexico, saying Congress lacked authority to sue.

Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court in Washington had expressed wariness of the lawmakers' arguments at a May 23 hearing.

"While the Constitution bestows upon members of the House many powers, it does not grant them standing to haul the executive branch into court claiming a dilution of Congress's legislative authority," McFadden wrote in his ruling Monday.

McFadden, a Trump appointee, wrote that the House's lawsuit was "about whether one chamber of Congress has the 'constitutional means' to conscript the Judiciary in a political turf war with the President over the implementation of legislation."

McFadden said Congress didn't have authority in this case but that he didn't mean to imply the legislative body could never challenge the president in court over separation of powers.

"An old maxim in politics holds that, 'Where you stand depends on where you sit,'" he wrote. "At law too, whether a plaintiff has standing often depends on where he sits. A seat in Congress comes with many prerogatives, but legal standing to superintend the execution of laws is not among them."

The 24-page ruling and accompanying order disposing of the case can be immediately appealed. Hakeem Jeffries, the New York congressman who chairs the Democratic caucus, said House leaders had not yet been briefed on the outcome. A spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House was reviewing its options, including whether to appeal.

The Justice Department lauded the decision, saying the judge "rightly ruled that the House of Representatives cannot ask the judiciary to take its side in political disputes and cannot use federal courts to accomplish through litigation what it cannot achieve using the tools the Constitution gives to Congress."

The ruling snaps a string of decisions against the president. They include a California federal judge's order blocking construction of some parts of the border wall. The May 24 ruling said Trump overstepped his authority, and the judge blocked work from beginning on two of the highest-priority, Pentagon-funded wall projects -- one spanning 46 miles in New Mexico and another covering 5 miles in Yuma, Ariz.

A coalition of 20 states and conservation groups has asked that same judge to consider an expanded prohibition on wall construction using reallocated funds. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The lawmakers filed suit on April 5, contending the president had effectively done an end run around their denial of his request for more than $5.7 billion to construct his long-sought barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. After a record 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government, Congress appropriated $1.4 billion for wall construction. The president signed that legislation, then declared a national emergency that he said empowered him to tap other funds.

"We cannot have the president appropriating money," House lawyer Douglas Letter told McFadden during the nearly three-hour hearing last month. That power, he said, is reserved for Congress under the Constitution and goes to "the very heart" of its system of checks and balances.

Justice Department lawyer James Burnham countered that the Constitution made no provision for one branch of the federal government to sue another in a fight refereed by the third.

The case is U.S. House of Representatives v. Mnuchin, 19-cv-969, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

At stake is billions of dollars that would allow Trump to make progress on a signature campaign promise heading into his bid for a second term. The administration faces several lawsuits over the emergency declaration, but only two sought to block construction during the legal challenge.

After Trump declared the national emergency in February, he identified up to $8.1 billion in potential funding for wall construction. The money includes $3.6 billion from military construction funds, $2.5 billion from Defense Department counterdrug activities and $600 million from the Treasury Department's asset forfeiture fund.

The Defense Department has already transferred the counterdrug money. Patrick Shanahan, the acting defense secretary, is expected to decide soon whether to transfer the military construction funds.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Harris of Bloomberg News and by Elliot Spagat and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/04/2019