Little Rock board approves budget cut

The city board has approved about $2.1 million in cuts from Little Rock’s 2019 budget.

The proposal, brought forward last month by Mayor Frank Scott Jr., was twice amended by the board. Tuesday’s approval followed weeks of tense discussion.

City directors first amended the ordinance to reduce funding for the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce by $25,000 for the remainder of 2019, rather than by $50,000. Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines made that motion.

Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb moved that any surplus funds the city has be moved into reserves. That amendment was also approved.

The vote was not unanimous. For weeks, Scott has urged city directors to approve the cuts, which he said again Tuesday would help “get our city back on stable footing.” City directors and residents have expressed concerns about the layoffs in the Parks and Recreation Department the ordinance will bring.