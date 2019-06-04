Sections
Breaking: Georgia-Pacific to close 1 Arkansas plant, reduce operations at another; 650 workers to lose jobs
Man faces murder charge in Pope County shooting, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:00 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Jason Royalty - Photo by Pope County sheriff's office

A 44-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting death Monday night in Pope County, authorities said.

The Pope County sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at a home in Hector about 10:15 p.m.

Responding deputies found a male victim dead at the scene. A suspect in the killing, identified as Jason Royalty, was arrested a short time later.

Royalty, who faces a charge of first-degree murder, was taken to Pope County jail and remained there Tuesday morning, according to an online jail roster.

According to authorities, Royalty will go before a district court judge for a bond hearing Wednesday morning, pending formal charges.

An investigation into the victim's death is ongoing, police said, and his identity has not been released pending notification of family.

