Man faces murder charge in Pope County shooting, authorities say

A 44-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting death Monday night in Pope County, authorities said.
The Pope County sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at a home in Hector about 10:15 p.m.
Responding deputies found a male victim dead at the scene. A suspect in the killing, identified as Jason Royalty, was arrested a short time later.
Royalty, who faces a charge of first-degree murder, was taken to Pope County jail and remained there Tuesday morning, according to an online jail roster.
According to authorities, Royalty will go before a district court judge for a bond hearing Wednesday morning, pending formal charges.
An investigation into the victim's death is ongoing, police said, and his identity has not been released pending notification of family.
