Man found asleep in stranger's bed faces drug charges

HOT SPRINGS -- A Camden man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a homeowner said she discovered him sleeping in her bed, and police reportedly located more than 40 grams of psychedelic mushrooms inside his vehicle.

Jeremy Daryl Cambron, 40, who lists a Camden address, was taken into custody about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Emory Street and charged with felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, a controlled substance, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, each punishable by up to six years in prison, and failure to appear in court.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Hot Springs police officer Wes Smith responded to a trespassing call at the Emory Street residence at 1:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller told Smith that she had found an unknown man sleeping in her bed when she returned home. The door to the residence was reportedly unlocked at the time the incident occurred.

Smith made contact with the man, later identified as Cambron, standing by a red Toyota Tacoma in the driveway of the residence, the report said. At that time, officer Randy Rodgers arrived on scene to assist while Smith spoke to the resident, according to the affadavit.

While Smith gathered information from the resident, Cambron attempted to open the passenger side door of his vehicle before Rodgers instructed him to step away from it, the report said.

After running his identification, Smith determined that Cambron had an active warrant for failure to appear in court through the Hot Springs Police Department and was taken into custody and transported to the Garland County Detention Center, the affadavit states.

During an inventory of the vehicle before towing, Smith located a canvas bag behind the passenger seat that contained fishing lures, accessories and a large plastic bag. Inside the bag, Smith found what appeared to be approximately 41.9 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, a smoking pipe, a second, smaller bag containing suspected methamphetamine and unused syringes, the report said.

