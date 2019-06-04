The Nation in Brief

Man who threw boy gets 19-year term

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pleaded guilty to throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, showed little emotion and said almost nothing as he was sentenced Monday in Minneapolis. He pleaded guilty last month to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack.

When Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding asked whether Aranda wanted to say anything on his own behalf, the 24-year-old Minneapolis man responded with a simple, "No."

Aranda told investigators he went to the mall "looking for someone to kill." The boy, identified in court only as Landen, plunged almost 40 feet and needed multiple surgeries for head trauma and broken bones. No update on his recovery was provided in court Monday.

The boy's parents decried Aranda's actions as "evil" while saying they forgave him.

"Your act was evil and selfish, you chose to listen to the worst parts of yourself that day," the boy's father said in a statement read by prosecutor Cheri Ann Townsend.

4 brothers among 8 killed in crash

SCOOBA, Miss. -- Eight people -- including four brothers -- were killed before dawn Monday in a head-on collision between a box truck and a passenger van on a rural highway.

All the deceased were passengers in the van, Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said. They did tree work for an agricultural company, Moore said. Most were from Macon, Miss., about a 20-minute drive from the crash scene, he said.

Macon resident Amy Lugo said one of the victims was her husband, Francisco Lugo, 48. His three brothers, two cousins and an uncle also died in the crash, she said. The van driver, who survived, also was a cousin.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol received a call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday about the crash on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba, near the Alabama state line, Sgt. Andy West said.

In an interview on the road shoulder near the crash site, Alejandro Estrejo Resendiz said he was driving the van. He had blood on his head from a cut but said he was otherwise unhurt.

Speaking through a translator, he said the crash happened on a curve near a small bridge. Resendiz said he was in his lane and tried to avoid the truck but couldn't. The truck pushed the van backward into the guardrail, where it came to rest.

Porn charges faced by Mueller witness

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A Lebanese-American businessman who worked to advance Saudi Arabia's agenda to the President Donald Trump's administration and who later provided grand jury testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller about his efforts to connect a Russian banker to members of Trump's transition team has been arrested on charges of transporting a dozen images of child pornography and bestiality.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia announced that George Nader, 60, was arrested Monday morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The charges were initially filed in April 2018 but were not made public until his arrest.

Nader's name shows up more than 100 times in Mueller's recently released report. The report describes efforts by him and Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian banker close to President Vladimir Putin, to have Nader serve as a conduit between him and members of President Donald Trump's transition team.

A court affidavit says investigators found 12 separate videos after Nader's phones were seized in January 2018 at Dulles International Airport in Virginia in connection with a search warrant, after he arrived on a flight from Dubai.

Joshua Stueve, spokesman for the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, declined to comment on whether the investigation had spun off from Mueller's investigation.

