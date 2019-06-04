Mexico draws line on migration talks with U.S.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, joined by Ambassador Martha Barcena, speaks Monday at a news conference in Washington, where officials are trying to persuade the U.S. to step away from President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs if Mexico doesn’t do more to stop the flow of migrants.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican officials sought Monday to set some trade boundaries with the United States after President Donald Trump's threat of 5% tariffs if Mexico does not do more to stop the flow of migrants at the U.S.' southern border.

"There is a clear limit to what we can negotiate, and the limit is Mexican dignity," said Mexico's ambassador to the United States, Martha Barcena, at a news conference in Washington. She said her country has taken steps to offer visas to migrants and that "without Mexico's efforts, an additional quarter-million migrants could arrive at the U.S. border in 2019."

Barcena said Mexico had accepted 8,835 returned migrants as of Wednesday. They are staying in the country while they wait for asylum hearings in U.S. courts.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that any "safe third country" agreement that would require asylum seekers to first apply for refuge in Mexico would be unacceptable for his country.

"Mexico is ready to work on issues of common interest," said Ebrard. "The imposition of tariffs will have a counterproductive effect and would not reduce the migratory flow."

Ebrard said he and other officials would spend the next several days attempting to persuade the White House not to follow through on the tariffs, which the officials said would be disastrous.

"What are we doing? Diplomacy," Ebrard said.

He emphasized that Mexico's main proposal to stop migration is to invest in Central America and that its immigration policy was bound by international treaties, by Mexico's constitution and by "its own dignity."

"If there are only punitive actions, it's not going to work," Ebrard said, adding that so far the United States has been slow to cooperate on a joint aid program to reduce migration.

"We don't have until today a single project in place," he said.

Mexico has sent messages in other ways, too. Ebrard posted a picture of himself at a Mexican airport Friday waiting to depart for Washington via Houston, with a Huawei-branded cellphone charging station behind him. The subtle implication: If the U.S. pushes Mexico away, then China, a geopolitical and economic adversary, could move in to fill that space.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Monday with Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez. Afterward, Ross said the two had discussed the tariffs and the "next steps" for the North American trade pact. "I reiterated the president's message that Mexico needs to do more to help the U.S. address immigration across our shared border," Ross said in a statement.

Marquez told reporters that her team is assessing potential reprisals in case the diplomatic efforts do not bear fruit this week. "We will have to make a strategic plan to take into consideration many elements," she said.

Ebrard said a delegation he is leading will hold talks Wednesday with one led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Agricultural trade between the United States and Mexico was worth about $130 million a day last year, according to Mexican Secretary of Agriculture Victor Villalobos. A 5% U.S. tariff would decrease that trade by $3.8 million a day, he said. Villalobos is to meet soon with his U.S. counterpart, Sonny Purdue, Ebrard said.

In a tweet, Ebrard warned the United States of the consequences of tariffs in the agricultural industry. "Avoid shooting yourself in the foot," he wrote.

Mexico is the top export market for U.S. corn and pork, and Mexico supplies one out of three fresh fruits and vegetables consumed in the United States.

Tariffs on Mexican agricultural exports are projected to raise the cost of avocados, tomatoes and berries for U.S. consumers.

Before Monday's comments, Mexican officials had copied a page from President Donald Trump's playbook in recent days, taking to Twitter to communicate that they are working to de-escalate tensions over immigration and avoid punitive tariffs on all Mexican exports to the U.S.

"Almost everyone was caught flat-footed [by the tariff threat]," said Antonio Ortiz-Mena, an international trade consultant with the Albright Stonebridge Group who represented Mexico as part of the team that negotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement in the early 1990s.

Ortiz-Mena said he spent much of the weekend on phone calls and crafting strategies to advise clients in the U.S.-Mexico supply chain on how to navigate the situation.

His advice to Mexican officials would be to stay calm and show good faith by ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal that would revise NAFTA.

"We're neighbors. We're not going anywhere," Ortiz-Mena said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico won't panic, signing off on a letter to Trump as "your friend" and repeating that his country doesn't want this confrontation, much less a trade war.

The Mexican strategy of killing with kindness has been met with skepticism from Trump.

"It's asking the impossible," said Maureen Meyer, director for Mexico and migrant rights at the Washington Office on Latin America, a group that researches and advocates for human rights. "It certainly overlooks how much Mexico is trying to cooperate with the U.S."

Mexican authorities have raided migrant caravans traveling through the country's southern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca this year. They have deported thousands of migrants and frustrated thousands more who wait for permits that would allow them to travel legally through Mexico.

Detentions and deportations in Mexico are multiplying, sowing fear among the many thousands of Central Americans and others crowding the migrant shelters and budget hotels in southern Mexico, most of them hoping to reach the American border.

In April, nearly 15,000 migrants were deported by Mexico, up from about 9,100 in March, according to government statistics. The monthly tally climbed even higher in May. Over the past two months, the Lopez Obrador administration deported 67% more migrants than its predecessor did during the same period in 2018.

Many thousands of migrants, often as a last resort to avoid deportation, have applied for visas or asylum in Mexico. But the rush has overwhelmed the government's migration agencies, which are crumpling under the weight of severe backlogs and budget cuts. Despite the relentless increase in migration in recent months, the division that handles enforcement, the National Migration Institute, suffered a 23% reduction in its budget this year.

Meyer expects U.S. officials will again push this week for Mexico to sign onto a "safe third country" agreement, which would designate Mexico as an adequate waiting spot for migrants wishing to claim asylum in the U.S. She said Mexico should stand firm and resist because it lacks the financial and human resources to process thousands of refugee cases, even if it were willing to do so.

A complete militarization of Mexican borders is also a very tall order. Just as the Mexican border with the U.S. has proved porous, Mexico's southern border with Guatemala features dense jungle and a river that makes it difficult to patrol. Analysts say Mexico doesn't have the resources to harden its 700-mile-long border with its Central American neighbors, especially since the nation is already stretched thin dealing with record levels of violence throughout the country.

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Guthrie, Luis Alonso Lugo, Lisa Mascaro and Hope Yen of The Associated Press; by Kevin Sieff of The Washington Post; and by Kirk Semple of The New York Times.

A Section on 06/04/2019