• Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer isn't invincible after all. In an episode that aired Monday, the game show's 32-time champion lost for the first time, falling short of records for total winnings and longest reign, but still making an argument that he's the best to ever play television's most popular game. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas high-fived the woman who beat him, 27-year-old Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher. Holzhauer, 35, had won $2,464,216 as of Monday's episode, leaving him a little more than $56,400 shy of the record for earnings set by Ken Jennings in 2004. Holzhauer didn't get halfway to Jennings' 74-game win streak. Holzhauer nearly doubled the show's previous record for one-day winnings by earning $131,127 on his 10th game, and he leaves with the 16 highest one-day scores in the show's history. He combined a savant-like knowledge of the world with a mastery of the buzzer and added a gambler's cold-blooded instinct to make big bets. "I really felt like I had been playing with house money, so I wasn't too upset to see my run end," Holzhauer said in an email interview. He said he ran into "a terrific opponent playing flawlessly."

• The first Oscar winners of the season are already here. Actress Geena Davis, groundbreaking filmmaker David Lynch, Cherokee-American actor Wes Studi and director Lina Wertmuller will all be receiving honorary Oscar statuettes at the Governors Awards in October, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday. Davis will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work advocating for gender equality in media as the founder of a nonprofit organization, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, and the female-focused Bentonville Film Festival. The 63-year-old actually has won an Oscar before, for her supporting performance in The Accidental Tourist, and was also nominated for Thelma & Louise. The three other honorary Oscars are intended to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry, but have not yet taken home Oscar gold. Lynch, 73, is a four-time Oscar nominee for The Elephant Man, in which he was nominated for what is now known as adapted screenplay and best director. His other nominations are for best director for Blue Velvet and Mulholland Dr.

