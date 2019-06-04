NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Walleye are biting in deep water.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said anglers are catching walleye with nightcrawlers on bottom bouncers 30 feet deep. Rocky points are good places to fish.

Crappie fishing has slowed, but they are still being caught 15 to 25 feet deep around brush with minnows or jigs. Crappie are occasionally caught in shallower water, he said.

Try working lures in flooded bushes for black bass and in deeper water in front of bushes. Jig and pigs, swim baits or buzz baits are good to use. Try plastic worms in front of bushes.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said flathead catfish are biting well on jug lines or limb lines baited with small sunfish. Fish for channel catfish with chicken liver or hot dog chunks soaked in strawberry Kool-Aid.

The best way to catch crappie is with a spider rig. Bait up with minnows for best results and fish 12 to 15 feet deep.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good numbers of trout are biting Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers are another good bait.

The top lures are small jigs in olive or white, small spoons or Flicker Shad crank baits in size four or five.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms at the public dock. Fish for crappie with jigs. Use night crawlers or glow worms for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with chartreuse spinner baits, chatter baits or Zoom Flukes. Try minnow or chartreuse and black jigs for crappie.

Use stink bait or worms for catfish. Go with worms to catch bluegill.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said catfish are biting well on nightcrawlers in the backs of coves at all Bella Vista lakes.

Black bass are biting around docks and brush piles on jig and pigs and other deep baits. Bluegill are biting well 4 to 8 feet deep on crickets or worms on all the Bella Vista lakes.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with soft plastic lures on a drop shot or shaky head rig 10 to 15 feet deep.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with soft plastic crawdads, plastic worms or lizards or other soft plastic creature baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with top-water lures early and late. Try soft plastic lures worked around cover.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass are hitting top-water lures between first light and sunset. Try single-tail grubs along gravel points later in the day. A small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig is another way to catch bass along gravel points 15 to 30 feet deep.

