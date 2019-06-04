NWA outdoor briefs

No license required

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas runs from noon Friday through midnight Sunday. Residents and nonresidents may fish without an Arkansas fishing license or trout permit during that time.

In conjunction, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host fishing derbies around the state from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A derby is scheduled at the Charlie Craig State Fish Hatchery, 977 W. Fish Hatchery Road in Centerton. Kids can fish for catfish at the hatchery.

Free fishing weekend in Oklahoma is Saturday and Sunday.

Birders visit Buffalo River

The Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Cave Mountain and the upper Buffalo National River on Saturday. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Boxley bridge over the river, at the intersection of Arkansas 21 and Cave Mountain Road.

All are welcome. Audubon membership is not required. The trip involves stops along the road with modest walking and no extensive hiking. The trip will focus on birds and wildflowers.

For details, call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing with a Vet buddy bass tournament is set for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Lake. One or two veterans must be part of each two-person team.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. First prize is $1,000, second $700, third $500, and big bass prize is $200.

Register at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or Cross Church in Springdale.

For more information, email KeithH@crosschurch.com.

Chapter shows wildlife film

"Artifishal," a new documentary from Patagonia, is about people, rivers and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environments that support them.

Screening is set for 7 p.m. June 10 at Skylight Cinema in Bentonville. It is sponsored by Friends of Little Sugar Creek and Ozark Society Sugar Creek chapter. Happy hour prior to screening. Tickets $10 at the door or on Eventbrite. For more information, call 479-273-2394.

Family fun day set

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a family fun day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 22 at Murphy Park in Springdale.

Activities include BB gun shooting, archery, canoeing, cooking demonstrations and more.

Register for the event at gofish.agfc.com.

