Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Panthers ink McCoy

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with six-time Pro Bowl free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on a one-year contract worth up to $10.25 million with incentives, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday. McCoy, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a salary cap move, will receive a $4 million signing bonus. McCoy chose Carolina over Baltimore and Cleveland. The addition of McCoy gives the Panthers a formidable trio of defensive tackles that includes Kawann Short and Dontari Poe, who have each been to the Pro Bowl twice. The 31-year-old McCoy has started 123 games during his nine seasons with the Buccaneers and posted 296 tackles and 541/2 sacks. He had 28 tackles and six sacks last season for Tampa Bay in 14 games. He has had at least six sacks in each of the past six seasons. The Panthers struggled to apply pressure to the quarterback last season and also lost defensive end Julius Peppers to retirement this offseason. McCoy's best statistical season came in 2013 when he had 50 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks. Along with a $4 million signing bonus, McCoy can earn incentives for sacks, as well as making the Pro Bowl and the playoffs.

Pryor lands in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed journeyman receiver Terrelle Pryor, who signed a one-year deal Monday and was expected to practice during organized team activities. The 6-4, 228-pounder should provide a bigger target for quarterback Nick Foles, whose receivers include Chris Conley, Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark and Keelan Cole. Pryor will be reunited with Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2015. Pryor played two seasons (2015-16) for the Browns. Pryor has 115 receptions for 1,563 yards and 7 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons with five teams. The former Ohio State quarterback played for Washington, the New York Jets and Buffalo over the past two years.

OBJ shows up to camp

Odell Beckham Jr. reported for Cleveland's mandatory minicamp and will practice today after missing most of the team's voluntary workouts. The wide receiver has been training in California, and missed nine of 10 practices. But he'll take part in the Browns' three-day minicamp, where he'll try to catch up and develop rapport with his new teammates. Last week, first-year Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens said Beckham missed "a lot" during his extended absence. Kitchens' comment was a change in tone after he defended Beckham's decision to be away. The Browns acquired Beckham in a March trade with the Giants. Also, running back Duke Johnson is expected to be on the field after demanding a trade and sitting out OTAs. He's upset with a reduced role after the team signed free agent Kareem Hunt. While Beckham and Johnson are back, receiver Jarvis Landry will likely be held out with an unspecified injury.

Fewer preseason games?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reiterating his stance of wanting to reduce the four-game preseason schedule at a time the league and players association have begun preliminary talks on a new collective bargaining agreement. Goodell cites discussions he's had with coaches in saying he doesn't believe four preseason games are necessary to evaluate and develop players for the start of the regular season. He said the NFL should do everything to the highest quality, "and I'm not sure preseason games meet that level right now." Goodell spoke Monday while participating in Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly's 33rd charity golf tournament outside of Buffalo.

BASEBALL

Herrera leave extended

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera's administrative leave has been extended through June 17 by Major League Baseball. Herrera was placed on leave May 28, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The commissioner's office announced the extension Monday. Administrative leave is not considered discipline. Herrera remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5 million salary but is ineligible to play. He is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract and is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and 2023. Commissioner Rob Manfred has the option of suspending Herrera either without pay, or with pay pending the resolution of legal proceedings -- a penalty that later could be converted to without pay. Herrera could challenge any discipline before arbitrator Mark Irvings. An All-Star center fielder in 2016, the 27-year-old Herrera is hitting .222 with 1 home run and 16 RBI in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

Cruz back with Twins

The Twins on Monday activated designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the injured list in time for their three-game series at Cleveland that starts today. Cruz was placed on the IL on May 17 with a left wrist sprain, retroactive to May 14. Cruz played two games with Class A Fort Myers during a rehab assignment, going 2 for 7. Infielder Luis Arraez was called up to replace Cruz on the roster. He batted .375 with a home run, 2 doubles and 6 runs scored in 10 games. Arraez was optioned to Class AAA Rochester to make room for Cruz, but the club now knows it has someone in Arraez they can call up and plug into the lineup if needed. The Twins will welcome back Cruz, batting .270 with 7 home runs and 22 RBI, back to its league-leading offense.

TENNIS

Murray sets comeback

Three-time major champion Andy Murray is planning to return from hip surgery by competing in doubles at the Queen's Club tournament this month. Murray hasn't played on tour since the Australian Open in January. Play at Queen's Club starts June 17. The former No. 1 player says Queen's Club is the "perfect place" to start his attempted comeback. He has won the singles title at the grass-court event five times. Murray has been "pain-free for a few months now" and made "good progress" in practice. He calls a doubles appearance with Feliciano Lopez "the next step for me as I try to return to the tour." Murray's 2013 Wimbledon title was the first men's singles trophy there for Britain in 77 years. He also won that tournament again in 2016, the U.S. Open in 2012 and two Olympic singles gold medals.

BASKETBALL

Murphy returns to Arizona

Northern Arizona basketball Coach Jack Murphy is leaving the Lumberjacks to become the associate head coach at Arizona, his alma mater. "It's very exciting to welcome back Jack Murphy and his family to the University of Arizona," Arizona Coach Sean Miller said in a statement late Sunday. "Jack combines invaluable head coaching experience, recruiting at the national level of college basketball, and an NBA pedigree." Murphy spent the past seven seasons as Northern Arizona's coach, but he was entering the final year of his contract. The Lumberjacks set a school record with 23 wins in 2014-15 before injuries started to take a huge toll. Northern Arizona won 19 combined games over three seasons from 2015-18 before taking a step forward with 10 wins last season. He went 78-149 in Flagstaff. Shane Burcar will serve as NAU's interim coach heading into next season. Northern Arizona plays at Arizona on Nov. 6. Murphy graduated from Arizona and started his coaching career as a student manager under Lute Olson. He went on to serve in a variety of positions at Arizona from 1998-2006 before becoming an assistant coach under former Arizona player Josh Pastner at Memphis.

Photo by Invision

Gerald McCoy

Photo by Invision

Odell Beckham Jr.

Photo by FR170893 AP

Max Kepler

Sports on 06/04/2019