Permit hunt application period open

The application period is open for the state's 2019-2020 wildlife management area deer permit.

Hunters may apply through July 1 for a permit at agfc.com to hunt deer on some of the most popular public deer hunting areas in the state.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife management areas can become crowded or over-hunted without special restrictions. On many of the most popular areas, Game and Fish conducts permit hunts to maintain healthy deer herds and quality hunting experiences.

Applicants for a permit must provide a $5 nonrefundable processing fee at the time of their applications. If successful, they will receive their permit with no additional fees.

Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt -- youth hunt, archery, muzzle-loader and modern gun. Mobility-impaired individuals also may apply for special hunts through the permit system.

Hunters must be at least 6 years old. Hunters eligible for youth hunts must be at least 6, but no older than 15, the day the hunt begins.

Applicants for regular modern gun and muzzle-loader hunts may do so as individuals or they may apply as a group of up to four. To apply as a group, the party hunt leader applies as though he was an individual. Once the permit application is completed and paid for, he or she will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on their updated hunting license via email.

They may then share that code with up to three other individuals. The rest of the party will then apply, and respond "yes" when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with their application and payment.

Sports on 06/04/2019