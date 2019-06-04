Plea hearing delayed for Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

A plea hearing for a White County man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl has been pushed back until August, according to the county prosecutor.

Adam Paxton, 28, was arrested on April 6 and was scheduled to have a plea hearing on Tuesday, said Rebecca McCoy, White County prosecuting attorney. Paxton requested additional time to hire an attorney, which 17th Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Edwards granted, McCoy said.

Paxton’s new hearing date is Aug. 6.

According to a filed affidavit, a detective with the Bald Knob Police Department was called to the White County Medical Center on April 7 for a sexual assault report. The girl’s mother told the detective that she came home to find her daughter and boyfriend, Paxton, naked and asleep in her bed, the affidavit states.

When she asked the girl why her clothes were off, she said Paxton took them off and touched her with his finger, authorities said.

During her interview, the 7-year-old told the detective that this happened on multiple occasions, including one instance in which he raped her, the affidavit states.

Paxton was arrested that day and booked into White County jail on one count of rape, but paid $20,000 to bond out, McCoy said.