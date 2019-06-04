Prosecutor's office seeks to restructure 2 court-liaison jobs

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County prosecuting attorney's office is asking to reorder its victim and witness liaisons, elevating one to a supervisory role assigned to violent crimes and the other to a subordinate position focusing on property crimes.

The Garland County Quorum Court Human Resources Committee advanced the request to the Finance Committee, which considered funding the $810 raise for the newly rated supervisor position Monday night. The victim/witness coordinators earn $34,454 a year, according to information presented to the human resources committee. One is assigned to cases filed in Division 1 and the other to cases filed in Division 4. The two circuit court divisions decide all felony-level cases in Garland County.

Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence asked the Quorum Court to create parity between the positions in 2017, undoing the supervisor-assistant structure and defining the positions by division assignment.

"In essence, I'm asking you to help me undo my request previously," she told the committee last week. "I think it worked better the way it was, based on crime and crime seriousness."

According to the job description submitted to the committee's justices of the peace, providing emotional support for crime victims and connecting them to support services are essential duties, responsibilities the description said demand around-the-clock-availability.

Assuring witnesses attend court proceedings and preparing them for the proceedings are also key functions. Lawrence told justices of the peace that managing victims of violent crime and state witnesses in accompanying criminal cases requires patience, understanding and organization.

"You know we've had quite a few violent crimes and murder cases if you've read the paper recently," she told justices of the peace. "It definitely takes a certain kind of individual to be able to handle victims of violent crimes, because of the emotional issues they're going through, because of the procedures we have to deal with in the criminal justice system, which are quite lengthy and do take some time.

"We think it's important that we have a supervisor and a person who just handles the major crimes."

The subordinate position would be assigned to nonviolent criminal cases.

"The other individual would be rotating between both courts and doing nonviolent crimes, property crimes and things of that nature" Lawrence told justices of the peace. "It requires a different type of tack and different type of responsibilities for those victims compared to victims of violent crime. Those require more emotional stability, more time and more willingness to go the extra mile and often work after hours."

