Rogers man gets 20 years for his role in two shootings

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for his role in two shootings.

Bret Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to terroristic act, battery, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of handgun by a minor or possession on school property.

Jackson was under 18 at the time of his crimes, but prosecutors charged him as an adult. He was arrested in connection with a June 12, 2018, shooting in Siloam Springs.

Chance Cooper, 19, of Siloam Springs was shot in the abdomen and hand. Brynna Barnica, deputy prosecutor, told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green that Jackson fired multiple times.

The second shooting happened in Rogers.

Jackson and some other juveniles were breaking into vehicles on East Meadow Wood Lane when Tredis McKinney's wife told him at 11:15 p.m. Aug. 7 that someone had been in their vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

McKinney went outside and followed the suspects in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Barnica said Jackson handed a gun to Paul Warder, who fired several shots at McKinney's vehicle.

Warder's case has not been resolved. Warder, 20, of Springdale has a hearing scheduled for June 25.

McKinney was not injured but told police he heard at least 12 gunshots.

Green sentenced Jackson to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He will have to abide by a suspended-sentence agreement for 15 years after his release from prison.

He will have to serve at least five years before he is eligible for parole.

Metro on 06/04/2019