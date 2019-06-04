Arkansas-Ole Miss super regional will begin Saturday

Mississippi's Anthony Servideo (3) is tagged out by Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin (15) as he was caught in a run down for the second out of a double play during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball game at the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' super regional against Ole Miss will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

The best-of-three series will continue Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. A third, if-necessary game is tentatively scheduled to be played Monday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, but the Game 3 time is subject to change.

The winner of the Fayetteville Super Regional will advance to the College World series to play against either LSU or Florida State in the opening round.

Arkansas (44-17) is hosting a super regional for the fourth time in program history. The Razorbacks won their three previous home super regionals against Florida State in 2004, Missouri State in 2015 and South Carolina last season.

Arkansas is in a super regional for the eighth time and has advanced to the College World Series five times in its previous six appearances.

Ole Miss (40-25) is in a super regional for the sixth time in 15 seasons. The Rebels have won only one super regional, in 2014 at Louisiana-Lafayette.

Ole Miss defeated Arkansas in three of five meetings earlier this season. The Razorbacks won the series opener 5-3 before the Rebels won the final two games by scores of 4-3 and 10-5.

The teams split two games at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., last month. Arkansas won 5-3 on May 22 and the Rebels won 3-2 two days later.

The Rebels’ series win in March was the Razorbacks' only series loss at home this season and Arkansas’ first home series loss since Ole Miss won in 2017.

Arkansas enters the super regional with a 31-6 home record this season.

Ole Miss is 10-13 in true road games this season and 15-16 in all games played away from home. The Rebels were 4-2 at the SEC Tournament, where they lost in the championship game to Vanderbilt.

Arkansas Super Regional History (5-2)

Year: Opponent, Result (Games)

2002: at Clemson, L 2-1

*2004: Florida State, W 2-0

2009: at Florida State, W 2-0

2010: at Arizona State, L 2-0

2012: at Baylor, W 2-1

2015: Missouri State, W 2-1

*2018: South Carolina, W 2-1

*2019: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Super Regional History (1-4)

*2005: Texas, L 2-1

2006: Miami, L 2-1

2007: at Arizona State, L 2-0

2009: Virginia, L 2-1

2014: at Louisiana-Lafayette, W 2-1

2019: at Arkansas

*-Team was a top eight national seed