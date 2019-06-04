UCLA decimates Oklahoma

UCLA’s Aaliyah Jordan gestures to her team as she runs in after hitting a home run against Oklahoma in the first game of the championship series in the NCAA Women’s College World Series on Monday in Oklahoma City. UCLA won 16-3.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Rachel Garcia hit a two-run home run and gave up one run in five innings, and UCLA routed Oklahoma 16-3 on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three NCAA softball championship series.

Garcia, who threw 179 pitches Sunday to earn the win against Washington, threw just 61 Monday. And a day after hitting a dramatic walk-off home run, she cranked one of UCLA's four home runs against Oklahoma.

Kinsley Washington went 4 for 4 and scored 3 times for UCLA, which matched the World Series single-game record for runs scored.

Game 2 will be played today. UCLA (55-6) can claim its 13th national title and first since 2010.

Oklahoma (57-5) can still win its third title in four years with victories today and Wednesday.

UCLA's Aaliyah Jordan hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning to open the scoring.

Oklahoma's Shay Knighten answered with a home run in the second.

With UCLA up 3-1 in the third, Oklahoma got two on with two outs when Jocelyn Alo drove one deep to right field that was caught near the warning track for the third out.

The Bruins scored again in the fourth when Washington doubled to score Colleen Sullivan, and in the fifth when Taylor Pack singled to knock Bubba Nickles in.

Oklahoma pulled starting pitcher Giselle Juarez after the fourth inning, but UCLA was just getting started.

The Bruins hit three home runs in the sixth. Brianna Tautalafua hit a solo shot, Briana Perez hit a three-run home run, and Garcia hit a two-run blast to put UCLA up 11-1.

Grace Green hit a solo home run for Oklahoma in the sixth to make it 11-2, but UCLA scored five more in the seventh.

Sports on 06/04/2019