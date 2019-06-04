West Fork woman arrested after husband hurt in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A West Fork woman was arrested Saturday after her husband was shot at their home, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

Vera Lyn Wintrode, 61, faces an attempted-murder charge. She was being held Monday in the Washington County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Thomas Dewayne Wintrode, 68, called 911 after 10 p.m. Saturday and said his wife had shot him and that he was bleeding, according to a report from the sheriff's office. The woman surrendered to deputies, and Thomas Wintrode was taken to a hospital.

The report said deputies found spent shell casings, blood and holes in the walls of the residence.

Vera Wintrode declined to make a statement but said several times that "her life was over and had completely changed in one day," according to the report.

The report said Thomas Wintrode told deputies he is trying to leave his wife and he wanted to sell their home, but she did not. Thomas Wintrode said he was in bed when his wife entered the room, kissed him and told him good night. Not long after that, he said, she returned, got on top of him and put a pillow over his face, according to the report.

Thomas Wintrode said he believed his wife was trying to suffocate him and he pushed her off and started to move to the end of the bed to get into his wheelchair. He said he got to the hallway and saw Vera Wintrode with a handgun, according to the report.

Thomas Wintrode said his wife fired several shots and one hit him. He said he grabbed another handgun, threatened to use it and called 911.

