Wider road planned near NW Arkansas college

SPRINGDALE -- The city plans to make it easier for students to arrive on time when classes begin at the new Northwest Arkansas Community College campus.

A recent traffic study shows the area around the school needs another major road, said Brad Baldwin, the city's director of engineering and public works. The city will widen South 64th Street into a boulevard, with four lanes and a median, Baldwin said.

The road will almost mirror Gene George Boulevard, which runs parallel about a half of a mile to the east.

The wider thoroughfare will run from West Sunset Avenue south to Don Tyson Parkway.

An initial estimate for construction of 7,600 feet of street, about a mile and a half, came in at roughly $15 million in 2018, Baldwin said. City officials await an updated construction estimate.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation shared with the city traffic counts on West Sunset Avenue near the intersection with 64th Street. Sunset is also U.S. 412. Between 35,000 and 38,000 cars drive on Sunset daily, Baldwin cited from the state's report.

He compared traffic flowing on a road to water flowing through a pipe.

Tim Conklin, assistant director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, said the city's efforts in the area around Arvest Ballpark will bring Northwest Arkansas closer to its goal of building a north-south traffic artery along Arkansas 112, also known as South Maestri Road in Springdale.

The highway forms the western boundary of the ballpark district.

The roads connecting to that proposed traffic artery also are important, Conklin said. He noted Springdale also has plans to extend Tyson Parkway west to 112. The regional planning commission plans to provide $2.9 million to the city's project extending George Boulevard south to Johnson, he said.

The city commissioned a traffic study to focus on the area around the ballpark, where officials expect growth to continue, Baldwin said.

The minor league baseball stadium, Sam's Club and Arkansas Children's Northwest hospital have generated traffic in the previously rural area. Plans for more development have been announced.

Lisa Anderson, a spokeswoman for the college, said about 2,000 students take classes on the school's three campuses in Washington County, at The Jones Center and in a shopping center on White Road in Springdale and another in Farmington. These campuses will close at the end of the fall semester.

Anderson said the school expects those students to transfer to the new campus, but there's no estimate of an overall student body, she said. Officials also hope to attract other students to the new location.

The city will use money from the bond issue approved by voters in 2018 to widen 64th. The sale of bonds provided the city with $93 million for road work.

Metro on 06/04/2019