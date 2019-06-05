Sections
25-year-old who stopped to help after crash fatally struck by vehicle on Arkansas interstate

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:24 a.m. | Updated June 5, 2019 at 11:37 a.m. 1comment

A 25-year-old man from Mississippi was fatally struck on an interstate in Arkansas on Tuesday after he stopped to help a man who was trapped in a vehicle from a previous crash, authorities said.

The crash, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Interstate 55 about five miles north of I-555 in Mississippi County, shut down the northbound lanes for several hours.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Austin Lumpkins of Tishomingo, Miss. parked on the shoulder and got out of his vehicle to assist a man who was trapped in a 2006 International truck that had been toppled onto its passenger side from a previous crash.

A 2017 Volvo then hit the truck and Lumpkins, police said.

Lumpkins suffered fatal injuries, police said. The man who had been trapped in the truck was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 190 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

