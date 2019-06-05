Arnold Palmer always heart, soul of golf

Arnold Palmer had a fear of flying, so he did what was natural for him: He became a pilot.

Palmer was a great golfer, but it was his heart and soul that defined him.

From 1960 through 1963, he won 29 of his 95 professional titles and was called The King.

When a young golfer named Jack Nicklaus came along and dethroned him as the the best in the world, Palmer did what came natural to him: He became the face, the personality and the spirit of golf.

He also still won his share of tournaments.

In the 1960s with television's new interest in the game, it was natural that the handsome veteran of the Coast Guard, a man who learned the game from his dad in Latrobe, Pa., would become the image of what a golfer was supposed to be and look like.

His competitive spirit combined with a blue-collar work ethic was why Arnie's Army existed.

A few years ago, he made an appearance as a favor to the late Jack Stephens at First Tee, and the first thing he said was, "You guys have a great newspaper." He held up a copy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

That was typical him. He was impressed and wanted everyone to know.

His relationship first with Jack, then later with Jack's son Warren, ran deep.

About 10 days before Palmer's death, he called Warren and asked whether he would allow The Alotian Club to host the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Warren had been leaning toward no, but this was more than a family friend calling: It was Arnold Palmer.

"For what you've done for golf and what you've meant for golf, the answer is yes," Stephens recalled in an interview with media, including our man Frankie Frisco, and added: "When he died, I thought to myself, 'Thank God I said yes right there on the phone.' It really made me happy."

It was one of the last business calls Palmer ever made.

On Friday, 48 of the world's best collegiate golfers will compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup at the Alotian Club. It is an honor for the entire state that it is here.

In the spirit of golf, it will be a highly competitive Ryder Cup-style competition, but every golfer here and around the world knows what Palmer meant to golf.

Palmer, Nicklaus and Gary Player were known as the big three in the 1960s when golf's popularity was soaring.

They were the first to sign endorsement contracts with a new company named IMG.

Growing up in Latrobe and watching his dad work his way from groundskeeper to club pro taught Palmer the importance of investing in your work.

The first time Nicklaus ever saw Palmer was 1958. In a driving rain storm, Palmer was practicing his drives. Nicklaus, just 14 at the time, had been the only golfer on the course playing.

Not only would they become competitors but also close friends. Arnie loved his Army, but he adored his friends. When his wife Winnie died of cancer in 1999, Nicklaus left a tournament where his son was playing to be with Palmer. After the funeral, Palmer insisted they turn on the TV so Nicklaus could see how his son was doing.

To the world, Palmer was the long-driving sportsman. His personality and charisma charmed millions into being his and golf's fans.

Palmer always gave to the game. Whether it was his foundation or the development of the Arnold Palmer Cup, he promoted golf.

Earlier this year, PGA.com named Palmer the seventh best golfer of all time (Nicklaus was first ahead of Tiger Woods), but Palmer ranks third all-time in money earned from endorsements behind No. 1 Michael Jordan and Woods.

His legacy and great golf will be at the Alotian Club on Friday.

